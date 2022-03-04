|
Smith & Nephew plc : Redburn relève son opinion à neutre
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
5 216 M
-
4 720 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
417 M
-
378 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
1 828 M
-
1 654 M
|PER 2021
|32,4x
|Rendement 2021
|2,13%
|
|Capitalisation
|
14 818 M
14 818 M
13 409 M
|VE / CA 2021
|3,19x
|VE / CA 2022
|3,08x
|Nbr Employés
|18 000
|Flottant
|99,1%
|
|Graphique SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
16,88 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
19,97 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
18,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs