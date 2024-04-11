Action SNOW SNOWFLAKE INC.
Snowflake Inc.

Actions

SNOW

US8334451098

Services et conseils en informatique

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 10/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
153 USD -1,68 % Graphique intraday de Snowflake Inc. -0,03 % -23,13 %
13:01 SNOWFLAKE INC. : KeyBanc Capital Markets n'est plus vendeur, mais à l'achat ZM
05/04 SNOWFLAKE INC. : Rosenblatt Securities revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM

Dernières actualités sur Snowflake Inc.

Snowflake révolutionne la collaboration sécurisée et trans-cloud pour des résultats commerciaux à haute valeur ajoutée avec Snowflake Data Clean Rooms CI
EMBARGO - La startup Observe lève 115 millions de dollars auprès de Sutter Hill Ventures et Snowflake RE
Un initié de Snowflake a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 309 793 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
SNOWFLAKE INC. : Redburn négatif sur le dossier ZM
Snowflake étend sa collaboration avec Nvidia pour proposer une plateforme d'intelligence artificielle complète MT
SNOWFLAKE INC. : Monness, Crespi, Hardt révise sa recommandation à neutre ZM
SNOWFLAKE INC. : Guggenheim davantage positif, passe à neutre ZM
Les perspectives de revenus de Smartsheet manquent les estimations, l'action s'effondre RE
SaaS se passe comme ça Our Logo
Un initié de Snowflake a acheté des actions d'une valeur de 501 314 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : Snowflake Inc. Presents at Morgan Stanley?s Technology, Media & Telecom Conference 2024, Mar-05-2024 02:50 PM
Snowflake lancera les modèles linguistiques de Mistral AI dans le nuage de données MT
Transcript : Snowflake Inc. Presents at JMP Securities Technology Conference 2024, Mar-04-2024 03:30 PM
SNOWFLAKE INC. : Citigroup persiste à l'achat ZM
SNOWFLAKE INC. : Barclays conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Le monde de l'entreprise est en train de se transformer en un monde de l'entreprise, de l'industrie et de l'économie. MT
Point marchés-Hausse prudente en vue en Europe avant l'inflation et les PMI RE
Wall Street à la recherche d'or en matière d'intelligence artificielle après la montée en flèche de Nvidia RE
Le Nasdaq atteint un nouveau record AW
Point marchés-Wall Street termine en hausse après l'inflation US RE
Le S&P et le Nasdaq clôturent en hausse, les données sur l'inflation renforçant les prévisions de réduction des taux d'intérêt RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques gagnent en fin d'après-midi MT
Snowflake se concentre sur l'intelligence artificielle pour répondre aux inquiétudes concernant ses produits, selon Macquarie MT

Graphique Snowflake Inc.

Graphique Snowflake Inc.
Profil Société

Snowflake Inc. est une société de Data Cloud. La plateforme de l'entreprise est la technologie qui alimente le Data Cloud, permettant aux clients de consolider les données en une source unique de vérité afin d'obtenir des informations commerciales significatives, de créer des applications de données et de partager des données et des produits de données. Sa plateforme unifie les données et prend en charge une variété de charges de travail, y compris l'entreposage de données, les lacs de données et Unistore, ainsi que la collaboration, l'ingénierie des données, la cybersécurité, la science des données et l'apprentissage automatique, et le développement d'applications. La société a développé une technologie à travers sa plateforme, y compris le service géré, le stockage, les capacités de requête, le modèle de calcul, le partage des données, l'infrastructure mondiale et la sécurité intégrée. L'entreprise fournit également un accès aux données sans friction et gouverné afin que les utilisateurs puissent partager des données en toute sécurité à l'intérieur et à l'extérieur de leur organisation, généralement sans copier ou déplacer les données sous-jacentes.
Secteur
Services et conseils en informatique
Agenda
22/05/2024 - Q1 2025 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Snowflake Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
46
Dernier Cours de Cloture
153 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
206,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+35,09 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services et conseil en informatique - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SNOWFLAKE INC. Action Snowflake Inc.
-23,13 % 51,09 Md
ACCENTURE PLC Action Accenture plc
-7,55 % 204 Md
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. Action Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
+5,04 % 173 Md
IBM Action IBM
+13,75 % 171 Md
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. Action Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
+5,50 % 101 Md
RELX PLC Action RELX PLC
+6,56 % 77,76 Md
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Action CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+22,41 % 75,59 Md
INFOSYS LIMITED Action Infosys Limited
-2,34 % 74,82 Md
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Action HCL Technologies Limited
+4,98 % 49,99 Md
CAPGEMINI SE Action Capgemini SE
+9,19 % 38,01 Md
Services et conseil en informatique - Autres
