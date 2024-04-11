Snowflake Inc. est une société de Data Cloud. La plateforme de l'entreprise est la technologie qui alimente le Data Cloud, permettant aux clients de consolider les données en une source unique de vérité afin d'obtenir des informations commerciales significatives, de créer des applications de données et de partager des données et des produits de données. Sa plateforme unifie les données et prend en charge une variété de charges de travail, y compris l'entreposage de données, les lacs de données et Unistore, ainsi que la collaboration, l'ingénierie des données, la cybersécurité, la science des données et l'apprentissage automatique, et le développement d'applications. La société a développé une technologie à travers sa plateforme, y compris le service géré, le stockage, les capacités de requête, le modèle de calcul, le partage des données, l'infrastructure mondiale et la sécurité intégrée. L'entreprise fournit également un accès aux données sans friction et gouverné afin que les utilisateurs puissent partager des données en toute sécurité à l'intérieur et à l'extérieur de leur organisation, généralement sans copier ou déplacer les données sous-jacentes.

Secteur Services et conseils en informatique