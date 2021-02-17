Connexion
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.

(SQM)
ETFs positionnés sur SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Agribusiness - USD1.70%1.23%MondeActions - Agriculture
SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E...3.56%0.67%MondeActions - Ressources naturelles
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...1.27%0.02%MondeActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,36 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 55,63 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -13,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -62,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.17.05%15 123
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY22.61%13 600
ICL GROUP LTD16.87%7 624
PHOSAGRO20.52%6 632
UPL LIMITED15.53%5 654
OCI N.V.19.91%4 784
