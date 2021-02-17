ETFs positionnés sur SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Agribusiness - USD 1.70% 1.23% Monde Actions - Agriculture SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources E... 3.56% 0.67% Monde Actions - Ressources naturelles SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi... 1.27% 0.02% Monde Actions





Graphique SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 12 Objectif de cours Moyen 48,36 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 55,63 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,8% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -13,1% Ecart / Objectif Bas -62,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A. 17.05% 15 123 THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY 22.61% 13 600 ICL GROUP LTD 16.87% 7 624 PHOSAGRO 20.52% 6 632 UPL LIMITED 15.53% 5 654 OCI N.V. 19.91% 4 784