Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.a. :
The Board of Directors approves the Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2022
30/09/2022 | 20:15
The Board of Directors approves the Half Year Financial Report at June 30, 2022
Value of production of Euro 17,408 thousand (Euro 20.222 thousand at June 30, 2021)
EBITDA of Euro 566 thousand (Euro 3,450 thousand at June 30, 2021)
EBIT amounting to Euro 2,437 thousand (Euro 862 thousand at June 30, 2021)
Net result of Euro 1,900 thousand (Euro 504 thousand at June 30, 2021)
Negative net financial position (cash) equal to Euro 566 thousand (negative – cash – equal to Euro 1,672 thousand at December 31, 2021)
Shareholders' equity of Euro 2,712 thousand (Euro 4,586 thousand at December 31, 2021)
Rome, 30 September 2022 - The Board of Directors of SEIF S.p.A. (the "Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral trading facility organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris, announces that, today, the Board of Directors approved the half year financial report for the first half of 2022, ended June 30, 2022, drafted according to the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, in accordance with National Accounting Standards and subject to voluntary limited audit.
Cinzia Monteverdi, President e CEO of SEIF, stated: “The year we are currently experiencing has been marked by turbulent geopolitical tensions exacerbated by the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, elements that have contributed to generate a very complex macroeconomic scenario. The difficult economic situation, worsened by the general increase in inflation, has adversely affected demand in the sector in which we operate. Furthermore, rising energy and raw material costs have additionally affected our printing expenses and margins. The moment we are facing is among the most challenging since SEIF's establishment, and we remain focused on the careful management of the Company and committed to building its future.
The new strategic lines chart the path for recovery as early as the three-year period of the new business plan 2023-2025 and are represented by new "School" project to be launched in the fall, digital transition and consequent optimization of the distribution plan at newsstands. These will be some of the cornerstones on which the new business plan that will be approved at the end of October will rest. We are confident of our potential, and the new business plan guidelines aim to convert this potential into tangible economic results as early as 2023”.
Financial highlights:
(Euro thousand)
30.06.2022
% production value
30.06.2021
% production value
Production value
17,408
100.00%
20,222
100.00%
EBITDA(*)
566
3.25%
3,450
17.06%
EBIT(**)
(2,437)
(14.00%)
862
4.26%
EBT(***)
(2,459)
(14.12%)
843
4.17%
Net result
(1,900)
(10.92%)
504
2.49%
(*) EBITDA is defined as: net income for the year, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components, and (iii) depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets, write-downs, and other provisions.
(**) EBIT is defined as: result for the year, adjusted for the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components.
(***) EBT is defined as: result for the year, adjusted for the following components: (i) income tax for the year.
In the first six months of 2022, the value of production stood at Euro 17,408 thousand compared to Euro 20,222 thousand in the same period of 2021; EBITDA stood at Euro 566 thousand compared to Euro 3,450 thousand, representing a margin of 3.2% of the value of production in the first half of 2022, compared to 17% in the same period of 2021; EBIT stood at Euro 2,437 thousand compared to Euro 862, or -14% and 4.2% of the value of production, respectively.
Income statement:
(Euro thousand)
Financial year
30.06.2022
% revenues of production value
30.06.2021
% revenues of production value
Production value
1) revenues from sales and services
14,075
80.85%
16,980
83.97%
2) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies
64
0.37%
-44
-0.22%
4) increases in fixed assets for internal works
3,111
17.87%
3,161
15.63%
5) other revenues
157
0.90%
124
0.61%
Total (A)
17,408
100%
20,222
100%
The table shows a decrease in revenues from sales and services of Euro 2,905 thousand, or about 17%, and in Value of Production of Euro 2,814 thousand, or 13.92%. The decrease in Value of Production is mainly influenced by the lower volume of sales and service revenues reported in the first half of the year. Increases in internal fixed assets mainly refer to internal costs for the creation of original video content for which the Company retains ownership of all economic exploitation rights and development costs inherent in investments intended for digital and technological transition as well as the new business unit development project in the training sector.
A.1 Revenues from sales and services
Value at 30.06.2022
% on revenues
Value at 30.06.2021
% on revenues
variat.
Var. %
Publishing sector
10,872
77.24%
12,744
75.05%
-1,872
-14.69%
Media content sector
1,375
9.77%
2,009
11.83%
-635
-31.59%
Advertising sector
1,828
12.99%
2,227
13.11%
-399
-17.90%
Total
14,075
100.00%
16,980
100.00%
-2,906
-17.11%
Overall, publishing revenues in the first half of the year under review decreased by more than 14% compared to those in the first half of 2021 as a result of a reduction in the average number of copies sold at newsstands both for the daily newspaper and, consequently, for the collateral products composed of the Paper First series and the monthly FQ Millennium; media content revenues showed an overall decrease of about 31% compared to the first half of 2021 mainly due to the postponement of exploitation requests from TV broadcasters as a result of reduced advertising investments; advertising revenues, amounting to Euro 1.828 thousand, decreased by nearly 18% as a result of the negative impact on advertising investments of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Net Financial Position
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Current Financial Receivables
Liquidity - cash and cash equivalent
(2,453,440)
(3,863,126)
Short term financial debt
Short-term financial debt
616,397
610,109
Net current financial debt
(1,837,043)
(3,253,017)
Non current financial debt
Non current financial debt
1,271,367
1,581,146
Net financial position - NFP
(565,676)
(1,671,871)
Days Sales Outstanding (DSO)
35
45
Average payment days (DPO)
72
69
Current Net Financial Position, Euro (1,837) thousand, is composed of cash and cash equivalents net of the "within year" portion of the Unicredit loan. The Unicredit loan of original Euro 2,500,000 thousand, taken out in June 2020 and intended for investment, with repayment in 48 months plus 12 months of preamortization, is being regularly amortized and the total outstanding principal amount is Euro 1,888 thousand. The loan has a floating rate, and the Company has hedged the interest rate risk by entering into an interest rate cap derivative. Under no circumstances will the instrument generate any further price changes for the Company until the loan is repaid.
The investment program is ongoing as per the Company's plans.
Below is an analysis of cash flows for the first half of 2022, compared with those for the same period in the previous year.
Cash flows:
Cash flows
(Euro thousand)
30.06.2022
30.06.2021
Loss (profit) for the year before income taxes, interest, dividends
-2,437
862
Adjustments for non-monetary items
3,466
2,991
Changes in net working capital
1,532
1,833
Other changes
-299
-661
Cash flow from operations (A)
2,262
5,025
Cash flow from investing activities (B)
-3,366
-3,879
Cash flow from financing activities (C)
-305
23
Increase (decrease) of cash and cash equivalents (A ± B ± C)
-1,408
1,169
Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the financial year
3,112
3,264
Cash and cash equivalent at the end of the financial year
1,704
4,433
Changes on cash and cash equivalent
-1,408
1,169
Key consolidated balance sheet and financial results as of June 30, 2022:
The following is information regarding key balance sheet indicators as of June 30, 2022, compared with December 31, 2021.
Financial Balance Sheet
Uses
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Sources
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Intangibles fixed assets
9,363,665
8,923,166
Share capital
2,501,000
2,501,000
Tangible fixed assets
149,673
169,888
Reserves
3,097,944
3,072,684
Fixed financial assets
1,604,410
969,405
Profit (loss) carried forward
(987,264)
(1,156,051)
Profit (loss) for the year
(1,900,155)
168,787
Fixed asset
11,117,748
10,062,459
Shareholders' equity
2,711,525
4,586,420
Cash on hand and in banks
178,528
93,823
Consolidated liabilities
4,987,591
4,998,800
Deferred cash
5,103,421
6,552,775
Immediate cash
1,704,375
3,111,950
Current liabilities
10,404,956
10,235,787
Current liabilities
6,986,324
9,758,548
Liabilities
15,392,547
15,234,587
Invested Capital
18,104,072
19,821,007
Financing capital
18,104,072
19,821,007
30.06.2022
31.12.2021
Intangibles fixed assets
9,364
8,923
Tangible fixed assets
150
170
Fixed financial assets
855
841
Fixed asset
10.369
9.934
Inventory
179
94
Trade receivables
2.917
4.251
Trade payables
-4.528
-3.942
Net operating working capital
-1,432
402
Other current assets
2,187
1,679
Other current liabilities
-5.261
-5.683
Net working capital
-4,507
-3,602
Provisions for risks
-664
-687
Employee severance indemnity
-3,052
-2,731
Net capital Invested
2,146
2,915
Shareholder's equity
2,712
4,586
Cash at bank and in hand
-1,704
-3,112
Securities and other financial receivables (adjusted)
- 749
- 751
Payables to banks
1,888
2,191
Other financial payables
-
-
Net financial position
-566
-1,672
Shareholders' equity-net financial position
2,146
2,915
Shareholders' Equity decreased by Euro 1,875 thousand, mainly due to the loss recorded in the first half of 2022. Shareholders' Equity Reserves amounted to Euro 3,098 thousand and consisted of the Extraordinary Reserve of Euro 3,695 thousand, the Legal Reserve of Euro 500 thousand, the Negative Reserve for treasury stock in portfolio of Euro 1,138 thousand, and the Reserve for expected cash flow hedging transactions of Euro 32 thousand.
Gross investments in intangible assets amounted to euro 3,370 thousand essentially due to the production of TV content and investments in technological innovation.
In addition, the Company made gross investments in tangible assets amounting to euro 17 thousand.
Amortization for the year pertaining to intangible assets amounted to euro 2,889 thousand while depreciation of tangible assets amounted to euro 37 thousand.
With regard to financial fixed assets, the statement of Invested Capital shows an adjusted amount of the outstanding amounts of asset management with regard to the funds managed by Banca Fideuram (equal to Euro 750 thousand and free from encumbrances), which can be liquidated at the Company's request, and are therefore included in the item "Other Securities and Financial Receivables (adjusted).
Significant events in the six months ended June 30, 2022
All of SEIF's revenue lines, since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have experienced a decrease due essentially to the multiple factors inherent in the impact on the economy of the conflict itself, which have affected almost all productive sectors as well as the propensity and, more realistically, the spending capacity of end consumers. In parallel, industrial costs increased related to higher paper prices. The combination of these factors negatively affected the result for the first half of 2022.
The crisis resulting from the war conflict, has surprisingly accelerated the general trends in the publishing market, registering a considerable increase in paper costs which, moreover, will have further growth in printing costs in anticipation as a result of the rising energy prices
The Company has kept the structure fully operational, continuing in the use of the smart working tool to an extent agreed with the workers, without using social shock absorbers, such as the redundancy fund.
Significant events occurred after June 30, 2022
The Company, in the months following June 30, 2022, recorded growth in some indicators such as the number of subscriptions, newsstand sales, and witnessed a slight recovery in the advertising market. Production and commercial activities continued smoothly, allowing the maintenance of market positioning and all technological infrastructure development activities as well as the strengthening of the organization and technical structure necessary to continue the development of new projects.
Business Outlook
The global macroeconomic scenario and industrial cost trends do not allow the Company to make predictions about the end of the complex national and international economic backgrounds. However, the Company is taking all possible actions to keep business volumes in line with its positioning and market share currently covered, while maintaining the resulting production programs. For this reason, the Board of Directors believes it is essential to aim quickly at the new business plan to protect the Company and the potential value to be expressed, with the hope that 2023 will see the expected recovery.
Additional information
In addition to the financial information referred to in the preceding points, the income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement are hereby attached.
Altre informazioni
The Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2022 is available to the public at the company's registered office and on the website www.seif-spa.it, in the investor relations/corporate documents section. The report of the independent auditors KPMG S.p.A. will be made available to the public as soon as it is released.
***
SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.
The Ordinary Balance Sheet, Ordinary Income Statement and Cash Flow Statement of the Company are hereby attached.
Ordinary Balance Sheet
30/06/2022
31/12/2021
Assets
B) Fixed assets
I – Intangible fixed assets
-
-
1) start-up and capital costs
474,353
563,425
4) concessions, licenses, trademarks and similar rights
35,778
61,607
6) assets under construction and payments on account
1,218,969
223,662
7) other
7,634,565
8,074,472
Total intangible fixed assets
9,363,665
8,923,166
II – Tangible fixed assets
-
-
4) other assets
149,673
169,888
Total tangible fixed assets
149,673
169,888
III – Financial fixed assets
2) receivables
d-bis) other receivables
1,562,291
961,902
due within the next year
1,346,155
751,266
due after the next year
216,136
210,636
Total receivables
1,562,291
961,902
4) active derivative financial instruments
42,119
7,503
Total financial fixed assets
1,604,410
969,405
Total fixed assets (B)
11,117,748
10,062,459
C) Current asset
I - Inventories
1) raw, subsidiary and consumable materials
22,094
1,797
4) finished products and goods
156,434
92,026
Total inventories
178,528
93,823
II - Receivables
1) trade receivables
2,916,699
4,250,922
due within the next year
2,916,699
4,250,922
5-bis) tax receivables
254,730
405,667
due within the next one year
254,730
405,667
5-ter) pre-paid taxes
1,208,232
649,803
5-quater) from third parties
372,262
416,813
due within the next one year
372,262
416,813
Total receivables
4,751,923
5,723,205
III – Financial assets not of a fixed nature
6) other assets
0
622,659
Total financial assets not of a fixed nature
0
622,659
IV – Cash and cash equivalents
1) bank and postal deposit
1,702,164
3,111,004
3) cash at bank and in hand
2,211
946
Total cash and cash equivalents
1,704,375
3,111,950
Total current assets (C)
6,634,826
9,551,637
D) Accrual and deferred income
351,498
206,911
Total assets
18,104,072
19,821,007
Liabilities
A) Shareholders' equity
I – Share capital
2,501,000
2,501,000
II – Share premium reserve
8,700
8,700
IV – Legal reserve
500,000
500,000
VI – Other reserves, indicated separately
Extraordinary reserve
3,694,856
3,694,856
Total other reserve
3,694,856
3,694,856
VII – Reserve for hedging operations of expected cash flows
32,011
5,702
VIII – Profit (loss) carried forward
(987,264)
(1,156,051)
IX - Profit (loss) of the year
(1,900,155)
168,787
X – Negative reserve for purchase of own shares
(1,137,623)
(1,136,574)
Total shareholders' equity
2,711,525
4,586,420
B) Provisions for risks and charges
2) tax provisions, including deferred tax liabilities
10,109
1,801
4) other
654,140
685,289
Total for risk and charges
664,249
687,090
C) Employee severance indemnity
3,051,975
2,730,564
D) Payables
4) bank financing
1,887,764
2,191,255
due within the next year
616,397
610,109
due after the next year
1,271,367
1,581,146
7) trade payables
4,527,605
3,942,364
due within the next year
4,527,605
3,942,364
12) tax payables
302,769
481,563
due after the next year
302,769
481,563
13) amounts payable to social security institutions
971,121
1,113,514
due within the next year
971,121
1,113,514
14) other receivables
2,300,702
2,571,708
due within the next year
2,300,702
2,571,708
Total receivables
9,989,961
10,300,404
E) Accrual and deferred income
1,686,362
1,516,529
Total liabilities
18,104,072
19,821,007
2. Ordinary Income Statement
30/06/2022
30/06/2021
A) Production value
1) revenues from sales and services
14,074,876
16,980,396
2) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies
64,408
(43,503)
4) increases in fixed assets for internal works
3,111,205
3,161,386
5) other revenues and income
other
157,138
123,662
Total revenue and income
157,138
123,662
Total production value
17,407,627
20,221,941
B) Cost of production
6) for raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies
768,667
452,095
7) for services
8,557,113
9,137,932
8) for use of assets owned by others
941,919
849,383
9) for personnel
a) salaries and wages
4,597,085
4,351,912
b) social security
1,365,781
1,355,627
c) employee severance indemnity
349,842
254,122
e) other costs
117,845
85,062
Total personnel costs
6,430,553
6,046,723
10) ammortization, depreciation and impairment
a) depreciation of intangible fixed assets
2,888,570
2,423,288
b) depreciation of tangible fixed assets
37,407
45,420
d) depreciation of receivables included in current assets and cash and cash equivalents
40,000
Total amortization, depreciation and impairment
2,925,977
2,508,708
11) variations of inventory of raw and auxiliary materials, consumables and supplies
(20,297)
30,407
12) provisions for risks
77,447
79,319
14) other operating costs
163,649
254,926
Total of costs of the production
19,845,028
19,359,493
Difference between value and costs of production (A - B)
(2,437,401)
862,448
C) Financial income and expenses
16) other financial income
-
a) from receivables entered as fixed assets
-
From others
900
900
Total financial income from accounts receivable included in fixed assets from other financial income
-
c) from securities included in current assets other than equity investments
0
7,286
d) income other than the above
-
other
8
Total income other than the above
8
7,286
Total other financial income
908
8,186
17) interests and financial charges
other
21,534
27,125
Total interest and financial charges
21,534
27,125
17-bis) foreign exchange and gains and losses
557
218
Total financial income and expenses (15+16-17+-17-bis)
(21,183)
(19,157)
D) Value adjustment on financial assets
18) revaluations
c) of securities included under assets forming part of working capital which are not investments
Total revaluations
Total value adjustments to financial assets (18-19)
Result before taxes (A-B+-C+-D)
(2,458,584)
843,291
20) Current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year
current taxes
136,021
deferred and prepaid taxes
(558,429)
203,418
Total current, deferred and prepaid taxes on the income of the year
(558,429)
339,439
21) Profit (loss) for the year
(1,900,155)
503,852
1.Cash flow statement, indirect method
Importo al 30/06/2022
Importo al 30/06/2021
A) Cash flows from operating activities (indirect method)
Profit (loss) for the period
(1,900,155)
503,852
Income taxes
(558,429)
339,439
Interest expense/(income)
21,183
19,157
1) Profit (loss) for the year before income taxes, interest, dividends and gains/losses on disposal
(2,437,401)
862,448
Adjustments for non-monetary items that did not have a counterpart in net working capital
Provisions to funds
540,163
522,438
Depreciation of fixed assets
2,925,977
2,468,708
Total adjustments for non-monetary items not recorded as part of net working capital
3,466,410
2,991,146
2) Cash flow before changes in net working capital
1,028,739
3,853,594
Changes in net working capital
Decrease/(Increase) in inventories
(84,705)
73,910
Decrease/(Increase) in receivables from customers
1,334,223
1,064,547
Increase/(Decrease) in trade payables
585,241
541,591
Decrease/(Increase) in accrued income and prepaid expenses
(144,587)
(88,852)
Increase/(Decrease) in accrued expenses and deferred income
169,833
40,096
Other decreases/(Other increases) in net working capital
(327,198)
202,193
Total changes in net working capital
1,532,807
1,833,485
3) Cash flow after changes in net working capital
2,561,546
5,687,079
Other adjustments
Interest receveid/(paid)
(21,183)
(19,157)
(Income taxes paid)
(27,857)
(338,642)
(Use of funds)
(249,901)
(304,254)
Total other adjustments
(298,941)
(662,053)
Cash flow from operating activities (A)
2,262,605
5,025,026
B) Cash flow from investing activities
Tangible fixed assets
(Investments)
(17,192)
(29,683)
Intangible assets
(Investments)
(3,370,718)
(3,353,157)
Financial assets
(Investments)
(600,389)
(496,900)
Financial assets not held as fixed assets
Divestments
622,659
Cash flow from investing activities (B)
(3,365,640)
(3,879,740)
C) Cash flow from financing activities
Third-party funds
Financing
1,980
Financial repayments
(303,491)
Equity
Sale/(purchase) of treasury shares
(1,049)
21,301
Cash flow from financing activities (C)
(304,540)
23,281
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (A ± B ± C)
(1,407,575)
1,168,567
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
Bank and post office deposits
3,111,004
3,260,371
Cash and cash equivalents
946
4,016
Total cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
3,111,950
3,264,387
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
Bank and post office deposits
1,702,164
4,428,095
Cash and cash equivalents
2,211
4,859
Total cash and cash equivalents at end of period
1,704,375
4,432,954
