AVIS DES SOCIETES
ETATS FINANCIERS
SOCIETE ATELIER DU MEUBLE intérieurs
Siege Social : Zone industrielle-Sidi Daoud - La Marsa- Tunis -Tunisie
La Société ATELIER DU MEUBLE intérieurs publie ci-dessous, ses états financiers arrêtés au 31 décembre 2023 tels qu'ils seront soumis à l'approbation de l'Assemblée Générale Ordinaire qui se tiendra en date du 25 Juin 2024. Ces états sont accompagnés des rapports général et spécial du commissaire aux comptes : Mr Karim DEROUICHE (FINOR).
