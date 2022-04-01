Societe Centrale des Bois et Scieries de la Manche : Rapport financier semestriel 2021-2022

SOMMAIRE
1. EVENEMENTS SIGNIFICATIFS DU SEMESTRE ................................................... 3
1.1 PATRIMOINE IMMOBILIER ............................................. 3
1.2 ENDETTEMENT BANCAIRE ET OBLIGATAIRE .............................. 5
1.3 ACTIF NET REEVALUE (ANR) ........................................... 7
1.4 CHIFFRES CLES - SYNTHESE ........................................... 9
1.5 PERSPECTIVES ..................................................... 10
2. COMPTES CONSOLIDES SEMESTRIELS AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021 ..................... 11
2.1 COMMENTAIRES .................................................... 11
2.2 RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES CONSOLIDES
SEMESTRIELS AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021 ..................................... 14
2.3 DETAIL DES COMPTES SEMESTRIELS CONSOLIDES AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021 ... 15
3. ATTESTATION DU RESPONSABLE DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL ... 41
1. EVENEMENTS SIGNIFICATIFS DU SEMESTRE
1.1 PATRIMOINE IMMOBILIER
Le patrimoine immobilier du Groupe s'élève à 376,5 M€ au 31 décembre 2021.
Cette légère hausse s'explique par l'accroissement net de valeur des actifs du portefeuille (+5 M€) qui est compensée par les cessions réalisées sur le semestre (-3,1 M€).
Le patrimoine du Groupe SCBSM se définit comme suit :
• 376,5 M€ d'actifs dont 82 % à Paris intra-muros
• Loyers bruts annuels du périmètre locatif au 31 décembre 2021 : 17 M€
• Valeur locative de marché (VLM) : 19,6 M€ soit un potentiel d'accroissement de 15,3 %.
Compte tenu des critères d'investissement retenus par le Groupe, les immeubles en portefeuille peuvent être segmentés en trois catégories :
PROVINCE 8 %
ILE DE FRANCE 10 %
PARIS 82 %
