    CBSM   FR0006239109

SOCIÉTÉ CENTRALE DES BOIS ET SCIERIES DE LA MANCHE

(CBSM)
Societe Centrale des Bois et Scieries de la Manche : Rapport financier semestriel 2021-2022

01/04/2022 | 01:08
SOMMAIRE

  • 1. EVENEMENTS SIGNIFICATIFS DU SEMESTRE ................................................... 3

  • 1.1 PATRIMOINE IMMOBILIER ............................................. 3

    1.2 ENDETTEMENT BANCAIRE ET OBLIGATAIRE .............................. 5

    1.3 ACTIF NET REEVALUE (ANR) ........................................... 7

    1.4 CHIFFRES CLES - SYNTHESE ........................................... 9

    1.5 PERSPECTIVES ..................................................... 10

  • 2. COMPTES CONSOLIDES SEMESTRIELS AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021 ..................... 11

  • 2.1 COMMENTAIRES .................................................... 11

    2.2 RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES CONSOLIDES

    SEMESTRIELS AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021 ..................................... 14

    2.3 DETAIL DES COMPTES SEMESTRIELS CONSOLIDES AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021 ... 15

  • 3. ATTESTATION DU RESPONSABLE DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL ... 41

1. EVENEMENTS SIGNIFICATIFS DU SEMESTRE

1.1 PATRIMOINE IMMOBILIER

Le patrimoine immobilier du Groupe s'élève à 376,5 M€ au 31 décembre 2021.

Cette légère hausse s'explique par l'accroissement net de valeur des actifs du portefeuille (+5 M€) qui est compensée par les cessions réalisées sur le semestre (-3,1 M€).

Le patrimoine du Groupe SCBSM se définit comme suit :

  • 376,5 M€ d'actifs dont 82 % à Paris intra-muros

  • Loyers bruts annuels du périmètre locatif au 31 décembre 2021 : 17 M€

  • Valeur locative de marché (VLM) : 19,6 M€ soit un potentiel d'accroissement de 15,3 %.

Compte tenu des critères d'investissement retenus par le Groupe, les immeubles en portefeuille peuvent être segmentés en trois catégories :

PROVINCE 8 %

ILE DE FRANCE 10 %

PARIS 82 %

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

SCBSM SA - Société Centrale des Bois et Scieries de la Manche published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 23:05:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 17,2 M 19,1 M -
Résultat net 2021 16,0 M 17,8 M -
Dette nette 2021 167 M 185 M -
PER 2021 7,82x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 109 M 122 M -
VE / CA 2020 17,0x
VE / CA 2021 16,5x
Nbr Employés 4
Flottant 23,6%
