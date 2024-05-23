Assemblée Générale Extraordinaire de la Société d'Exploitation des

Ports - Marsa Maroc -

Le 25 juin 2024 à 11H00

ر

ئاوملا للاغتسا ةكشل ئانثتسلاا ماعلا عمجلا

برغملا ىسرم

ر

احابص شع ةيداحلا ةعاسلا لىع 2024 وينوي 25 موي

Bulletin de vote par correspondance

تيوصتلا ةقرو

Vote

Résolution

ةيصوتلا

تيوصت

1

2

3

4

POUR

قفاوم

ABSTENTION

تيوصتلا نع عنتمم

CONTRE

ضراعم

ةبسانملا ةناخلا يف ةملاع عضوب اوتوصو ةيصوتلا مقر اوراتخا

Choisir le numéro de la résolution et voter en cochant la case correspondante

Actionnaire : _______________________

Signature

