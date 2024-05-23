Assemblée Générale Extraordinaire de la Société d'Exploitation des
Ports - Marsa Maroc -
Le 25 juin 2024 à 11H00
ر
ئاوملا للاغتسا ةكشل ئانثتسلاا ماعلا عمجلا
برغملا ىسرم
ر
احابص شع ةيداحلا ةعاسلا لىع 2024 وينوي 25 موي
Bulletin de vote par correspondance
تيوصتلا ةقرو
Vote
Résolution
ةيصوتلا
تيوصت
1
2
3
4
POUR
قفاوم
ABSTENTION
تيوصتلا نع عنتمم
CONTRE
ضراعم
ةبسانملا ةناخلا يف ةملاع عضوب اوتوصو ةيصوتلا مقر اوراتخا
Choisir le numéro de la résolution et voter en cochant la case correspondante
Actionnaire : _______________________
Signature
