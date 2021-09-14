Societe de Tayninh : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021

SOCIETE DE TAYNINH
Paris, le 14 septembre 2021
COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE
MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL
La Société de Tayninh annonce la publication de son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021.
Il a été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers le 14 septembre 2021.
Ce document peut être consulté sur le site de la société à l'adresse www.tayninh.fr.
Pour plus d'informations, merci de contacter :
Relations Investisseurs
Samuel WARWOOD +33 1 53 43 72 77
samuel.warwood@urw.com
Société de Tayninh SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 17:01:10 UTC.