    TAYN   FR0000063307

SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH

(TAYN)
Societe de Tayninh : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021

14/09/2021 | 19:02
SOCIETE DE TAYNINH

Paris, le 14 septembre 2021

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

MISE A DISPOSITION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER SEMESTRIEL

La Société de Tayninh annonce la publication de son rapport financier semestriel au 30 juin 2021.

Il a été déposé auprès de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers le 14 septembre 2021.

Ce document peut être consulté sur le site de la société à l'adresse www.tayninh.fr.

Pour plus d'informations, merci de contacter :

Relations Investisseurs

Samuel WARWOOD +33 1 53 43 72 77

samuel.warwood@urw.com

Disclaimer

Société de Tayninh SA published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 17:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 - - -
Résultat net 2020 -0,09 M -0,10 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M -
PER 2020 -183x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 12,8 M 15,1 M -
VE / CA 2019 -
VE / CA 2020 -
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 2,32%
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Astrid Panosyan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Zeitoun Director
Jean-Luc Neez Director
Florence Samaran Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ DE TAYNINH-20.00%15
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)31.25%134 089
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)18.32%82 044
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION25.00%38 635
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)33.68%11 257
CYRUSONE INC.4.42%9 473