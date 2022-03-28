Connexion
    FCMC   FR0000062101

SOCIÉTÉ FERMIÈRE DU CASINO MUNICIPAL DE CANNES

(FCMC)
  Rapport
Societe Fermiere du Casino Municipal de Cannes : Droit de vote Mars 2022

28/03/2022 | 16:41
INFORMATION RELATIVE

AU NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS

COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL

Suivant l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Date

Nombre total d'actions composant le capital social

Nombre total de droits de vote

Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable

22 03 2022

175 182

321 997

321 997

Groupe SFCMC

1 Espace Lucien Barrière - B.P. 284 - 06414 Cannes Cedex - France

Tel : +33 (0)4 92 98 78 00 - Fax : +33 (0)4 92 98 78 85 - www.groupesfcmc.com

Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes - S.A. au capital de 2 102 184 euros - Identification Entreprise : Cannes

695 720 284 Identification T.V.A : FR 30-695 720 284

Disclaimer

Société Fermière du Casino Municipal de Cannes SA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 14:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
