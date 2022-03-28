Societe Fermiere du Casino Municipal de Cannes : Droit de vote Mars 2022

INFORMATION RELATIVE
AU NOMBRE DE DROITS DE VOTE ET D'ACTIONS
COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL SOCIAL
Suivant l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|
Date
|
Nombre total d'actions composant le capital social
|
Nombre total de droits de vote
|
Nombre total de droits de vote exerçable
|
22 03 2022
|
175 182
|
321 997
|
321 997
