Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Formulaire de vote à l'Assemblée générale du 15 avril 2021

ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE
Du Jeudi 15 Avril 2021 à 11h00
Tenue à huis clos - hors présence physique des actionnaires
Au 8 place de l'Opéra - 75009 PARIS
SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE
Société anonyme au capital de 93 057 948 € Siège social: 42 rue Washington
75008 Paris 552 040 982 RCS PARIS
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
Behind closed doors - held without physical presence of shareholders
At 8 place de l'Opéra - 75009 PARIS
|
AGO
|
AGE
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
A
|
A
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
B
|
B
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
C
|
C
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
D
|
D
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
E
|
E
AG ORDINAIRE
AG EXTRAORDINAIRE
12/04/2021 12/04/2021
