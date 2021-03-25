Connexion
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE

(FLY)
Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise : Formulaire de vote à l'Assemblée générale du 15 avril 2021

25/03/2021 | 13:17
ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE

Du Jeudi 15 Avril 2021 à 11h00

Tenue à huis clos - hors présence physique des actionnaires

Au 8 place de l'Opéra - 75009 PARIS

SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE

Société anonyme au capital de 93 057 948 € Siège social: 42 rue Washington

75008 Paris 552 040 982 RCS PARIS

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING On Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Behind closed doors - held without physical presence of shareholders

At 8 place de l'Opéra - 75009 PARIS

AGO

AGE

1

2

3

4

5

1

2

3

4

5

A

A

6

7

8

9

10

6

7

8

9

10

B

B

11

12

13

14

15

11

12

13

14

15

C

C

16

17

18

19

20

16

17

18

19

20

D

D

21

22

23

24

25

21

22

23

24

25

E

E

AG ORDINAIRE

AG EXTRAORDINAIRE

12/04/2021 12/04/2021

Disclaimer

SFL - Société Foncière Lyonnaise SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 175 M 207 M -
Résultat net 2021 196 M 231 M -
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 14,7x
Rendement 2021 3,39%
Capitalisation 2 874 M 3 401 M -
Capi. / CA 2021 16,4x
Capi. / CA 2022 15,4x
Nbr Employés 70
Flottant 4,50%
Tendances analyse technique SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 64,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 62,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 21,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,03%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Nicolas Reynaud Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Boileau Chief Financial Officer
Juan José Brugera Clavero Chairman
Éric Oudard Director-Technical & Development
Dimitri Boulte Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOCIÉTÉ FONCIÈRE LYONNAISE-4.02%3 540
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-5.38%59 783
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.42%37 971
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.58%24 186
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.71%23 867
SEGRO PLC-2.03%15 094
