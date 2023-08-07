AMENDEMENT AU DOCUMENT D'ENREGISTREMENT UNIVERSEL
Bordereau d'amendement n° D. 23-0089-A02 du 4 août 2023
- Société: SOCIETE GENERALE
- Date de dépôt du document d'enregistrement universel: 13/03/2023
- Objet de l'amendement:
- Informations financières au 30 juin 2023, y compris le rapport d'activité semestriel.
- Informations complémentaires.
