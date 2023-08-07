Société Générale figure parmi les 1ers groupes bancaires français. Le Produit Net Bancaire (PNB) par activité se répartit comme suit : - banque de financement et d'investissement (35,9%) : financements spécialisés (d'acquisitions, de projets, etc.), interventions sur les marchés actions, de taux, de change et de matières premières, opérations sur actions, conseil en fusions-acquisitions, activités de banque commerciale, etc. ; - banque de détail en France (31,5% ; SG). En outre, le groupe développe des activités de gestion d'actifs et de banque privée (147 MdEUR d'actifs gérés en 2022), et propose des prestations de banque en ligne et de courtage en ligne (Boursorama Banque) ainsi qu'un site d'informations économiques et financières (boursorama.com) ; - banque de détail à l'international (18,4%) ; - prestations de services financiers spécialisés et d'assurance à l'international (14,1%) : crédit à la consommation, crédit-bail, gestion de flottes automobiles, financement de biens d'équipement professionnels et assurances ; - autres (0,1%). A fin 2022, Société Générale gère 523,9 MdsEUR d'encours de dépôts et 495,6 MdsEUR d'encours de crédits. La répartition géographique du PNB est la suivante : France (48,4%), Europe (32,4%), Amériques (7,2%), Afrique (6,6%), Asie et Océanie (5,4%).

Secteur Banques