SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021
28/04/2022 | 20:01
28 avril 2022
SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L’ARTOIS
Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021
Société Industrielle et Financière de l’Artois annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l’exercice 2021.
Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l’adresse www.sif-artois.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport financier annuel).
Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d’entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.