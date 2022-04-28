Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ARTO   FR0000076952

SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS

(ARTO)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  28/04 16:30:08
4720.00 EUR   -0.42%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéFinancesDérivésFonds 
Actualités

SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS : Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021

28/04/2022 | 20:01
28 avril 2022

 

 

 

 

SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L’ARTOIS

 

 

Mise en ligne du rapport financier annuel 2021

 

 

 

 

Société Industrielle et Financière de l’Artois annonce avoir mis à la disposition du public et déposé auprès de l’Autorité des Marchés Financiers son rapport financier annuel portant sur l’exercice 2021.

Le rapport financier annuel peut être consulté sur le site internet de la société à l’adresse
www.sif-artois.com (Investisseurs/Informations réglementées/Rapport financier annuel).

Ce rapport financier annuel inclut notamment le rapport sur le gouvernement d’entreprise joint au rapport de gestion et les informations relatives aux honoraires des Commissaires aux comptes.

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

 

 

Données financières
CA 2020 129 M 136 M -
Résultat net 2020 43,3 M 45,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 642 M 676 M -
PER 2020 24,6x
Rendement 2020 0,85%
Capitalisation 1 262 M 1 328 M -
VE / CA 2019 3,95x
VE / CA 2020 3,29x
Nbr Employés 689
Flottant 4,15%
Tendances analyse technique SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
François Marie Jean Charles Laroze General Manager
Cédric de Bailliencourt dit Courcol Chairman
Hubert Fabri Independent Director
Jean-Philippe Hottinguer Independent Director
Christoph von Malaise Independent Director
