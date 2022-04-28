Connexion
    ARTO   FR0000076952

SOCIÉTÉ INDUSTRIELLE ET FINANCIÈRE DE L'ARTOIS

(ARTO)
  Rapport
28/04 16:30:08
4720.00 EUR   -0.42%
Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l'Artois : Rapport financier annuel 2021 - pdf

28/04/2022 | 20:03
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois

Rapport annuel 2021

A

2021

RAPPORT ANNUEL

ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 2 JUIN 2022

Société anonyme au capital de 5 324 000 euros

Siège social : 31-32, quai de Dion Bouton

92811 Puteaux Cedex - FRANCE

Tel. : +33 (0) 1 46 96 44 33/ Fax : +33 (0)1 46 96 44 22 www.sif-artois.com 562 078 261 RCS Nanterre

CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION

AU 31 MARS 2022

Cédric de Bailliencourt

Président du conseil

François Fabri Représentant AFICO

Chantal Bolloré Cyrille Bolloré Marie Bolloré

Sébastien Bolloré

Stéphanie Collinet Représentant Bolloré Participations SE

Hubert Fabri

Janine Goalabré Représentant Société Bordelaise Africaine

Jean-Philippe Hottinguer

Juliette Laquerrière Représentant Socfrance

Christoph von Malaisé

Céline Merle-Béral Jacqueline de Ribes

Olivier Roussel

François Laroze Directeur général

INFORMATION FINANCIÈRE

Emmanuel Fossorier Directeur communication financière

Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 96 47 85

Xavier Le Roy Directeur relations investisseurs Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 96 47 85

RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL

RAPPORT DE GESTION ............................................................................................................................................ 6

RAPPORT DU CONSEIL ..................................................................................................................................................................... 7 RAPPORT SUR LE GOUVERNEMENT D'ENTREPRISE JOINT AU RAPPORT DE GESTION (ARTICLE L.225-37 DU CODE DE COMMERCE)...21 RESPONSABILITÉ SOCIÉTALE ET ENVIRONNEMENTALE ................................................................................................................... 44

COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021 ................................................................................................ 47

ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS ................................................................................................................................................... 48

NOTES ANNEXES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS .................................................................................................................. 53

RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS ............................................................................... 85

COMPTES ANNUELS AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021 ....................................................................................................... 89

RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES ANNUELS ................................................................................... 102

RAPPORT SPÉCIAL DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES CONVENTIONS RÉGLEMENTÉES .................................................... 106

RÉSOLUTIONS .................................................................................................................................................... 107

RÉSOLUTIONS PRÉSENTÉES À L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 2 JUIN 2022 ..................................................................... 108

ATTESTATION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL ............................................................................................ 112

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 18:02:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
