Societe Industrielle et Financiere de l'Artois : Rapport financier annuel 2021 - pdf

Société Industrielle et Financière de l'Artois
Rapport annuel 2021
A
2021
RAPPORT ANNUEL
ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 2 JUIN 2022
Société anonyme au capital de 5 324 000 euros
Siège social : 31-32, quai de Dion Bouton
92811 Puteaux Cedex - FRANCE
Tel. : +33 (0) 1 46 96 44 33/ Fax : +33 (0)1 46 96 44 22 www.sif-artois.com 562 078 261 RCS Nanterre
CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION
AU 31 MARS 2022
Cédric de Bailliencourt
Président du conseil
François Fabri Représentant AFICO
Chantal Bolloré Cyrille Bolloré Marie Bolloré
Sébastien Bolloré
Stéphanie Collinet Représentant Bolloré Participations SE
Hubert Fabri
Janine Goalabré Représentant Société Bordelaise Africaine
Jean-Philippe Hottinguer
Juliette Laquerrière Représentant Socfrance
Christoph von Malaisé
Céline Merle-Béral Jacqueline de Ribes
Olivier Roussel
François Laroze Directeur général
INFORMATION FINANCIÈRE
Emmanuel Fossorier Directeur communication financière
Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 96 47 85
Xavier Le Roy Directeur relations investisseurs Tél. : +33 (0)1 46 96 47 85
RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL
RAPPORT DE GESTION ............................................................................................................................................ 6
RAPPORT DU CONSEIL ..................................................................................................................................................................... 7 RAPPORT SUR LE GOUVERNEMENT D'ENTREPRISE JOINT AU RAPPORT DE GESTION (ARTICLE L.225-37 DU CODE DE COMMERCE)...21 RESPONSABILITÉ SOCIÉTALE ET ENVIRONNEMENTALE ................................................................................................................... 44
COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021 ................................................................................................ 47
ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS ................................................................................................................................................... 48
NOTES ANNEXES AUX ÉTATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDÉS .................................................................................................................. 53
RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES CONSOLIDÉS ............................................................................... 85
COMPTES ANNUELS AU 31 DÉCEMBRE 2021 ....................................................................................................... 89
RAPPORT DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES COMPTES ANNUELS ................................................................................... 102
RAPPORT SPÉCIAL DES COMMISSAIRES AUX COMPTES SUR LES CONVENTIONS RÉGLEMENTÉES .................................................... 106
RÉSOLUTIONS .................................................................................................................................................... 107
RÉSOLUTIONS PRÉSENTÉES À L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ORDINAIRE DU 2 JUIN 2022 ..................................................................... 108
ATTESTATION DU RAPPORT FINANCIER ANNUEL ............................................................................................ 112
