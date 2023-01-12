Societe Magasin General S A : MAGASIN GENERAL - Communiqué de presse

COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE
Société Magasin Général « SMG »
Siège Social : 28 Rue Kamel Ataturk - 1001 Tunis
La Société Magasin Général informe ses actionnaires que suivant le procès-verbal enregistré le 10 janvier 2023 à la recette des Finances Rue Ghandi-Tunis, le conseil d'administration réuni le 13/12/2022 a décidé de nommer M. Fahd CHAOUCH Directeur Général de la société en remplacement de M. Hedi BACCOUR et ce pour une durée de 3 années à compter du 14/12/2022.
