  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Tunisie
  Bourse de Tunis
  Societe Magasin General S.A.
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    MAG   TN0006440010

SOCIETE MAGASIN GENERAL S.A.

(MAG)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Bourse de Tunis  -  05/01/2023
11.00 TND    0.00%
2022Societe Magasin General S A : MAGASIN GENERAL - Indicateurs d'activité trimestriels au 30/09/2022
PU
2022Societe Magasin General S A : MAGASIN GENERAL - Etats financiers semestriels au 30/06/2022
PU
2022SOCIETE MAGASIN GENERAL S.A. : Rapport Semestriel
CO
Societe Magasin General S A : MAGASIN GENERAL - Communiqué de presse

12/01/2023 | 18:20
COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE

Société Magasin Général « SMG »

Siège Social : 28 Rue Kamel Ataturk - 1001 Tunis

La Société Magasin Général informe ses actionnaires que suivant le procès-verbal enregistré le 10 janvier 2023 à la recette des Finances Rue Ghandi-Tunis, le conseil d'administration réuni le 13/12/2022 a décidé de nommer M. Fahd CHAOUCH Directeur Général de la société en remplacement de M. Hedi BACCOUR et ce pour une durée de 3 années à compter du 14/12/2022.

Disclaimer

Société Magasin Général SA published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 17:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 941 M 305 M 284 M
Résultat net 2022 -40,9 M -13,3 M -12,3 M
Dette nette 2022 376 M 122 M 113 M
PER 2022 -
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 126 M 40,9 M 38,1 M
VE / CA 2022 0,53x
VE / CA 2023 0,58x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 17,5%
Graphique SOCIETE MAGASIN GENERAL S.A.
Durée : Période :
Societe Magasin General S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Societe Magasin General S.A. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 11,00 TND
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,40 TND
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,64%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Al-Taher Bayahi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Malek ben Ayad Director
Yahia Youssef Bayahi Director
Taïeb Bayahi Director
Môez Joudi Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SOCIETE MAGASIN GENERAL S.A.0.36%41
WESFARMERS LIMITED3.25%37 125
FIVE BELOW, INC.8.11%10 615
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.55%8 563
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION-2.16%8 153
BERLI JUCKER4.96%4 430