Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:46:01.157 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:44:03.587 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:44:03.003 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:44:02.403 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:44:01.8 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:44:01.2 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:42:04.343 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:42:03.687 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:42:03.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:42:02.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LEGRAND Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:42:01.827 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:42:01.19 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:40:03.723 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:40:03.09 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:40:02.463 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:40:01.833 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:40:01.177 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALNEVA SE Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T15:38:05.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
null 2024-07-04T13:48:02.67 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SOLOCAL GROUP Link
null 2024-07-04T13:46:01.427 DocumentOperation Approbation SOLOCAL GROUP Link
null 2024-07-04T13:44:01.973 Prospectus Approbation VALEO Link
null 2024-07-04T13:44:01.273 Prospectus Approbation LA BANQUE POSTALE HOME LOAN SFH Link
null 2024-07-04T13:40:01.95 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL CENTRE LOIRE Link
null 2024-07-04T13:40:01.273 DocumentOperation Approbation CAISSE REGIONALE DE CREDIT AGRICOLE MUTUEL TOULOUSE 31 Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T13:16:01.783 Declarations Document GALIMMO Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T13:16:01.163 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T13:10:01.167 DeclarationAchatVente Document NHOA Link
null 2024-07-04T10:46:44.32 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-04T10:46:42.657 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2024-07-04T10:46:13.94 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T10:46:11.923 RetraitObligatoire Document MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2024-07-04T10:46:11.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-04T10:46:02.143 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2024-07-04T10:46:00.18 undefined Communique BPIFRANCE Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T10:45:59.48 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
null 2024-07-04T10:45:57.627 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-04T10:45:55.657 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-04T10:45:53.553 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-04T10:45:51.447 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-04T10:45:49.463 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-07-04T10:45:47.02 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2024-07-04T10:45:10.26 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-07-04T00:00:00 2024-07-04T10:45:09.203 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADEUNIS Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:16:04.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:16:03.987 DeclarationDirigeants Document BELIEVE Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:16:03.36 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:16:02.713 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:16:02.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:14:05.327 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:14:04.667 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:14:04.027 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:14:03.387 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:14:02.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:14:02.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:12:05.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:12:04.667 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:12:04.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:12:03.39 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:12:02.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:12:02.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMOEBA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:10:07.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:10:06.677 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:10:03.84 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:10:02.81 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROBERTET SA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:10:02.08 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROBERTET SA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:08:05.27 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROBERTET SA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:08:04.63 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:08:03.983 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAFRAN Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:08:03.35 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAFRAN Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:08:02.713 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAFRAN Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:08:02.053 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:06:04.673 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:06:04.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:06:03.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:06:02.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:06:02.08 DeclarationDirigeants Document LNA SANTE Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:04:03.647 DeclarationDirigeants Document EMEIS Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:04:02.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document EMEIS Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T18:04:02.077 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T17:02:02.08 Declarations Document PHAXIAM THERAPEUTICS Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T17:00:02.087 Declarations Document ABIONYX PHARMA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:46:02.05 Declarations Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:42:03.41 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:42:02.767 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIPIAK Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:42:02.12 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:40:05.457 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:40:04.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:40:04.063 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:40:03.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:40:02.79 DeclarationAchatVente Document NEOEN Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:40:02.117 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:38:06.14 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:38:05.363 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EDENRED Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:38:04.72 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:38:04.077 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:38:02.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:38:02.09 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:36:04.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2024-07-03T00:00:00 2024-07-03T15:36:04.15 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
null 2024-07-03T14:56:03.13 DocumentOperation Approbation IRIHONU Link

