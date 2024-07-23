Sodexo est un leader mondial des services de restauration et de Facilities Management. Le groupe propose des services sur sites : préparation de repas, gestion de restaurants et de centres de réception et de conférences, prestations d'accueil, de traitement du courrier, de transport, de nettoyage, de jardinage, de maintenance technique, de gardiennage, de gestion d'installations, de contrôle sanitaire, etc. Le CA par marché se ventile entre entreprises et administrations (56,8%), établissements de santé et résidences de personnes âgées (25,6%) et écoles et universités (17,6%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Europe (35,6%), Amérique du Nord (46,3%) et autres (18,1%). En 2023, le groupe a procédé à la scission de l'activité services avantages et récompenses : vente de solutions d'avantages aux salariés et de solutions de motivation.