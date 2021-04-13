SOFTWARE AG : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat

Données financières EUR USD CA 2021 826 M 982 M - Résultat net 2021 85,6 M 102 M - Tréso. nette 2021 266 M 316 M - PER 2021 30,8x Rendement 2021 1,94% Capitalisation 2 622 M 3 123 M - VE / CA 2021 2,85x VE / CA 2022 2,58x Nbr Employés 4 700 Flottant 66,2% Graphique SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Neutre Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Objectif de cours Moyen 38,43 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 35,44 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 41,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,44% Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 6.30% 3 123 ORACLE CORPORATION 16.83% 217 938 SAP SE 3.75% 156 322 INTUIT INC. 9.94% 113 898 SERVICENOW, INC. -2.44% 103 933 DOCUSIGN, INC. -3.97% 41 220