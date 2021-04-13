|
SOFTWARE AG : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
Déjà positif sur le dossier, la recherche de chez Goldman Sachs et son analyste Gautam Pillai considèrent toujours le titre comme une opportunité d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 45 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
826 M
982 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
85,6 M
102 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
266 M
316 M
-
|PER 2021
|30,8x
|Rendement 2021
|1,94%
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 622 M
3 123 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,85x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,58x
|Nbr Employés
|4 700
|Flottant
|66,2%
|
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
38,43 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
35,44 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
41,1%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
8,44%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-15,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs