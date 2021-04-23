SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan est neutre

Données financières EUR USD CA 2021 825 M 995 M - Résultat net 2021 84,0 M 101 M - Tréso. nette 2021 257 M 310 M - PER 2021 32,3x Rendement 2021 1,93% Capitalisation 2 715 M 3 262 M - VE / CA 2021 2,98x VE / CA 2022 2,69x Nbr Employés 4 700 Flottant 66,2% Graphique SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Neutre Neutre Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Objectif de cours Moyen 38,43 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,70 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,2% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,72% Ecart / Objectif Bas -18,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 10.08% 3 262 ORACLE CORPORATION 18.50% 228 491 SAP SE 12.57% 165 652 INTUIT INC. 7.66% 111 987 SERVICENOW, INC. -0.35% 106 047 DOCUSIGN, INC. -1.32% 42 678