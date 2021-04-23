|
SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan est neutre
Nouvelle recommandation neutre pour JP Morgan sur le titre. L'analyste Stacy Pollard ne modifie pas son opinion. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 35 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
