Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. Software Aktiengesellschaft
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SOW   DE000A2GS401

SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SOW)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 23/04 11:07:17
35.04 EUR   -4.52%
10:27SOFTWARE AG  : JP Morgan est neutre
ZD
09:15SOFTWARE AG  : Baader Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
13/04SOFTWARE AG  : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

SOFTWARE AG : JP Morgan est neutre

23/04/2021 | 10:27
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nouvelle recommandation neutre pour JP Morgan sur le titre. L'analyste Stacy Pollard ne modifie pas son opinion. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 35 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
10:27SOFTWARE AG  : JP Morgan est neutre
ZD
09:15SOFTWARE AG  : Baader Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZD
13/04SOFTWARE AG  : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
ZD
08/04SOFTWARE AG  : Baader Bank toujours positif
ZD
07/04SOFTWARE AG  : Baader Bank réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
18/03SOFTWARE AG  : Morgan Stanley n'est plus vendeur
ZD
16/03SOFTWARE AG  : JP Morgan n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZD
02/03Cycliques, Technologiques, tout grimpe
02/03AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : L'Oréal, Logitech, Technip Energies, Vestas, Virbac,..
02/03SOFTWARE AG  : dégradé à vendre par Barclays
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 825 M 995 M -
Résultat net 2021 84,0 M 101 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 257 M 310 M -
PER 2021 32,3x
Rendement 2021 1,93%
Capitalisation 2 715 M 3 262 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,98x
VE / CA 2022 2,69x
Nbr Employés 4 700
Flottant 66,2%
Graphique SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Software Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Software Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,43 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,72%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -18,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Sanjay Brahmawar Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Matthias Heiden Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Bereczky Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Groß Chief Technology Officer
Alf Henryk Wulf Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOFTWARE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT10.08%3 262
ORACLE CORPORATION18.50%228 491
SAP SE12.57%165 652
INTUIT INC.7.66%111 987
SERVICENOW, INC.-0.35%106 047
DOCUSIGN, INC.-1.32%42 678
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ