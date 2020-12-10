Connexion
SOITEC

(SOI)
Soitec : Availability of half-year financial report 2020-2021 (period ended on September 30, 2020)

10/12/2020 | 14:11
Bernin (Grenoble), France, on November 19, 2020 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) its half-year financial report 2020-2021 (period ended on September 30, 2020).

The French version of the half-year financial report 2020-2021 is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All reports - 2019-2020, at the following link:

https://www.soitec.com/fr/investisseurs/rapports-financiers-2020-2021.

An English courtesy translation for information purposes is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All Financial Reports - 2020-2021, at the following link:

https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/financial-reports-2020-2021.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,300 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

Disclaimer

Soitec SA published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2020 13:10:01 UTC


© Publicnow 2020
