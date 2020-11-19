Connexion
SOITEC

(SOI)
Soitec : Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel au 30 septembre 2020

19/11/2020 | 16:53
AVAILABILITY OF HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2020-2021

(PERIOD ENDED ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2020)

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on November 19, 2020 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) its half-yearfinancial report 2020-2021(period ended on September 30, 2020).

The French version of the half-year financial report 2020-2021 is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All reports - 2019-2020, at the following link: https://www.soitec.com/fr/investisseurs/rapports-financiers-2020-2021.

An English courtesy translation for information purposes is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,300 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.comand follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For additional information, please contact:

1 / 2

Investor Relations:

Media Contact:

Steve Babureck

Isabelle Laurent

+33

(0)6 16 38 56 27

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

+65

9231 9735

isabelle.laurent@ddbfinancial.fr

steve.babureck@soitec.com

Fabrice Baron

+33(0)1 53 32 61 27 fabrice.baron@ddbfinancial.fr

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d'administration) with a share capital of € 66,557,802.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Soitec SA published this content on 19 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2020 15:52:01 UTC

Données financières
CA 2021 597 M 706 M -
Résultat net 2021 78,6 M 93,0 M -
Dette nette 2021 10,7 M 12,7 M -
PER 2021 52,0x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 4 515 M 5 359 M -
VE / CA 2021 7,59x
VE / CA 2022 5,75x
Nbr Employés 1 401
Flottant 79,9%
Graphique SOITEC
Durée : Période :
Soitec : Graphique analyse technique Soitec | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SOITEC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 142,90 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 136,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,00%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -25,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Paul Boudre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric Meurice Chairman
Léa Alzingre Acting Chief Financial Officer
Ionut Manager-R&D
Christophe Gegout Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOITEC45.25%5 359
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED48.04%451 920
NVIDIA CORPORATION128.28%331 805
INTEL CORPORATION-24.71%184 656
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED66.67%166 314
BROADCOM INC.20.44%153 961
