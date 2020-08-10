Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Soitec    SOI   FR0013227113

SOITEC

(SOI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur SOITEC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Cogefi Chrysalide PNON16.00%24.00%0.13M EUR
Ecofi Avenir PlusNON9.00%31.00%0.5M EUR
HAAS Actions Croissance CNON2.00%45.00%1.05M EUR
Invesco Cnttl Eur Sm Cp Eq A USD ADNON-6.00%24.00%0.5M USD
Invesco Dev Sm and MidCap Eq A USD AccNON-4.00%25.00%1.77M USD
Invesco Pan European Sm Cp Eq A EUR AccNON-8.00%-2.00%1.39M EUR
LO Funds Con Eur S&M Ldrs EUR PANON4.00%40.00%7.47M EUR
Moneta Micro Entreprises CNON-2.00%50.00%6.25M EUR
Moneta Multi Caps CNON-9.00%24.00%52.44M EUR
Patrival Moneta EuropeNON-11.00%0.00%NC52.44M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur SOITECETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR-0.95%9.09%FranceActions
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-0.88%2.06%FranceActions
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX - Ac...-1.31%0.41%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SOITEC
Soitec : Graphique analyse technique Soitec | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 117,00 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 109,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,34%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOITEC16.33%4 276
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.72%382 368
NVIDIA CORPORATION121.26%354 072
INTEL CORPORATION-12.70%222 219
BROADCOM INC.18.67%150 824
QUALCOMM, INC.31.96%138 980
