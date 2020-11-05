Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A.    SLR   ES0165386014

SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.

(SLR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 05/11 21:59:58
18.805 EUR   +3.04%
06/10SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A. : En phase d'approche d'une résistance majeure
30/09LA MINUTE DURABLE : Boom sur les valeurs vertes
23/09L'Euro en quarantaine
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
LSF Active Solar A EURNON113.00%105.00%5.32M EUR





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
LA MINUTE DURABLE : Boom sur les valeurs vertes
Graphique SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.
Durée : Période :
Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,47 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -9,77%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -42,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOLARIA ENERGÍA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE, S.A.168.38%2 670
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.10.72%68 167
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.58.10%16 956
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-3.32%11 034
NORTHLAND POWER INC.59.67%6 666
NEOEN57.28%4 850
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group