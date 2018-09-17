Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente    SLR   ES0165386014

SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE

(SLR)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 10/02 11:06:44
21.13 EUR   -1.63%
09:03Calme en surface, bouillonnant en dessous
08:45AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Total, Atos, Lonza, Renault, TeamViewer, Demant, Solaria, Vifor...
03/02A tous les coups elles gagnent
Décryptage
Small & Mid Caps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE
Durée : Période :
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente : Graphique analyse technique Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 21,95 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,48 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 62,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 2,21%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -44,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE-9.14%3 246
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.0.63%68 132
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-2.85%23 366
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-1.35%12 307
NORTHLAND POWER INC.8.54%7 874
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP22.18%6 218
