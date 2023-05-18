Recherche avancée
    SOI   US83418M1036

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.

(SOI)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:10:39 18/05/2023
7.725 USD   -2.09%
16:01Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre sur le titre
ZM
16/05Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, qui sera versé le 16 juin 2023
CI
02/05Transcript : Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre sur le titre

18/05/2023 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Recommandations des analystes sur SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 317 M - 293 M
Résultat net 2023 24,7 M - 22,8 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 9,62x
Rendement 2023 5,45%
Capitalisation 253 M 253 M 234 M
Capi. / CA 2023 0,80x
Capi. / CA 2024 0,69x
Nbr Employés 344
Flottant 65,7%
Graphique SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Durée : Période :
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 7,89 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,80 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 49,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William A. Zartler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle S. Ramachandran President & Chief Financial Officer
Kelly L. Price Chief Operating Officer
Cynthia M. Durrett Director & Chief Administrative Officer
W. Howard Keenan Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.-20.54%253
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-16.76%63 427
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.08%27 820
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-29.15%26 110
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.09%5 926
NOV INC.-28.20%5 906
