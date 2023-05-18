|
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. : Citigroup est neutre sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2023
317 M
-
293 M
|Résultat net 2023
24,7 M
-
22,8 M
|Dette nette 2023
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|9,62x
|Rendement 2023
|5,45%
|Capitalisation
253 M
253 M
234 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|0,80x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|0,69x
|Nbr Employés
|344
|Flottant
|65,7%
Tendances analyse technique SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|7,89 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|11,80 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|49,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs