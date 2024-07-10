Premier acteur français du marketing digital, Solocal Group est le premier partenaire de toutes les entreprises locales, que ce soit des ETI, TPE, PME, mais aussi des grandes enseignes à réseaux ou des collectivités. Sa mission : dynamiser la vie locale. Chaque jour, Solocal Group conseille 270 000 entreprises clientes présentes partout en France et les accompagne pour booster leur activité. Solocal Group travaille à révéler le potentiel de toutes les entreprises en les connectant à leurs clients grâce à des services digitaux innovants (Présence relationnelle avec une gamme d'offres Connect, Site Internet et sites de e-commerces, Publicité digitale) et qu'elles peuvent piloter en toute autonomie via l'app Solocal Manager. Solocal Group se tient également aux côtés des internautes et mobinautes pour leur faire vivre la meilleure expérience digitale avec PagesJaunes et Ooreka. Le groupe met ainsi à la disposition des professionnels et du grand public des services à très fortes audiences sur ses propres médias (plus de 21 millions de visiteurs uniques/mois), de la data géolocalisée, des plateformes technologiques évolutives, une couverture commerciale unique en France, des partenariats privilégiés avec les acteurs du numérique comme les Gafam. Engagé dans une stratégie sociétale et environnementale depuis 2013, Solocal Group adhère aux objectifs de développement durable des Nations Unies et est certifié Ecovadis et Gaïa Ethifinance avec une note de 80/100.

