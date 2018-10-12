ETFs positionnés sur SOLOCAL GROUP ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR 1.25% 1.84% France Actions





Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne VENDRE Nombre d'Analystes 3 Objectif de cours Moyen 0,06 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,02 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 184% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 161% Ecart / Objectif Bas 137% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SOLOCAL GROUP -85.20% 323 TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 50.03% 695 426 NETFLIX, INC. 49.96% 215 679 PROSUS N.V. 24.46% 156 826 NASPERS LIMITED 32.62% 80 868 UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 23.40% 61 692