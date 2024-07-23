Solutions 30 SE est le leader européen des solutions pour les Nouvelles Technologies. Sa mission est de rendre accessible à tous, particuliers et entreprises, les mutations technologiques qui transforment notre vie quotidienne : hier l'informatique et Internet, aujourd'hui le numérique, demain les technologies qui rendront le monde toujours plus interconnecté en temps réel. L'activité s'organise autour de 3 secteurs : - Informatique-Télécom : installation d'ordinateurs et d'équipements numériques, prestations d'assistance et de formation ; - Energie : installation et maintenance de compteurs et de boîtiers communicants (électricité, eau et gaz) ; - Audiovisuel : installation et paramétrage d'équipements numériques multimédias, prestations de dépannage et de formation. Le groupe est présent en France, en Italie, en Belgique, aux Pays Bas, au Luxembourg, en Allemagne, dans la Péninsule Ibérique, au Royaume Uni et en Pologne. La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : France (38,2%), Benelux (36,1%) et autres (25,7%).