Solutions 30 : Review of the liquidity contract at December 31, 2020

REGULATED INFORMATION 20 JANUARY 2021

Review of the liquidity contract at December 31, 2020

Under the terms of SOLUTIONS 30 SE's liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS, the following assets were included in the liquidity account on 31 December 2020:

72,377 shares of SOLUTIONS 30

€375

The following transactions were made during the second half of 2020:

Purchase of 1,102,689 shares, for €16,632,286 (3,500 transactions).

Sale of 1,075,192 shares, for €16,295,837 (3,886 transactions).

It is reminded that:

As of 30 June 2020, the following assets were included in the liquidity account: 44,880 shares of SOLUTIONS 30

€337,387 The following transactions were made during the first half of 2020: Purchase of 995,129 shares, for €10,196,505 (2 943 transactions).

Sale of 1,005,131 shares, for €10,270,750 (2 969 transactions) As of April 1, 2019, when the liquidity contract with EXANE BNP PARIBAS began, the following assets were included in the liquidity account: 16,054 shares of SOLUTIONS 30

€626,126

A propos de Solutions 30 SE

Le Groupe Solutions 30 est le leader européen des solutions pour les Nouvelles Technologies. Sa mission est de rendre accessibles à tous, particuliers et entreprises, les mutations technologiques qui transforment notre vie quotidienne : hier l'informatique et Internet, aujourd'hui le numérique, demain les technologies qui rendront le monde toujours plus interconnecté en temps réel. Avec 30 millions d'interventions réalisées depuis sa création et un réseau de plus de 10 000 techniciens de proximité, Solutions 30 couvre actuellement la totalité de la France, l'Italie, l'Allemagne, les Pays-Bas, la Belgique, le Luxembourg, la Péninsule Ibérique et la Pologne. Le capital de Solutions 30 S.E. est composé de 107 127 984 actions, identiques au nombre de droits de vote théoriques et exerçables.

Solutions 30 S.E. est cotée sur Euronext Growth (ISIN FR0013379484- code ALS30) ainsi qu'à la Bourse de Francfort sur le système de cotation électronique XETRA (FR0013379484 - code 30L3). Indices : MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME. Pour plus d'informations, vous pouvez consulter le site www.solutions30.com

