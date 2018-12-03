Connexion
SOLUTIONS 30 SE

SOLUTIONS 30 SE

(S30)
  Rapport
Fonds positionnés sur SOLUTIONS 30 SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Alken Small Cap Europe EU1NON-25.00%-10.00%6.99M EUR
Cogefi Prospective PNON19.00%22.00%0.84M EUR
Ecofi Avenir PlusNON7.00%24.00%0.54M EUR
Haas Actions Entrepreneurs SNON-1.00%0.00%NC0.22M EUR
MAM France PMENON1.00%11.00%0.15M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur SOLUTIONS 30 SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR1.61%7.48%FranceActions




Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,60 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,95 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 3,68%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOLUTIONS 30 SE50.10%1 895
ACCENTURE17.39%157 255
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.79%115 954
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.37%114 154
VMWARE, INC.-3.14%61 822
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.43%61 261
