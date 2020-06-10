Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Solutions 30 SE
  6. Fonds
    S30   FR0013379484

SOLUTIONS 30 SE

(S30)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur SOLUTIONS 30 SE
NomPositionPEA1er JanNotation
Cogefi Prospective P1.11M EURNON12.00%


ETFs positionnés sur SOLUTIONS 30 SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
Lyxor PEA PME (DR) - Dist - EUR7.21%2.13%France
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR0.78%-0.09%France
UBS ETF - MSCI EMU Small Cap A-dis - EUR0.19%0.17%Europe
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) - Dist - EUR0.18%0.15%Europe
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.13%-0.14%Europe
IShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF - USD0.07%0.31%EAFE
Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF ...0.02%-1.36%Europe



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Small & Midcaps : les derniers choix des stars de la gestion
Graphique SOLUTIONS 30 SE
Durée : Période :
Solutions 30 SE : Graphique analyse technique Solutions 30 SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,12 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,63 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 264%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SOLUTIONS 30 SE-51.38%627
ACCENTURE PLC13.48%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.70%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION15.63%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED24.47%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.59%83 980