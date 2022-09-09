Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Somfy SA
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    SO   FR0013199916

SOMFY SA

(SO)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  16:04 09/09/2022
104.20 EUR   +1.17%
15:30SOMFY : annonce son entrée au SBF 120
PU
10:06BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris garde le rythme
AW
09:01Christine and the Queen
ZB
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse 
Toute l'actualité

Somfy : annonce son entrée au SBF 120

09/09/2022 | 15:30
Somfy annonce son entrée au SBF 120
Subscribe

09 Sep 2022 15:15 CEST

Company Name

SOMFY SA

ISN

FR0013199916

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SO

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1103489_Communique_de_Presse_Somfy__SBF_120__090922.pdf

Source

SOMFY SA

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Somfy SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 13:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur SOMFY SA
Recommandations des analystes sur SOMFY SA
Données financières
CA 2022 1 550 M 1 545 M -
Résultat net 2022 239 M 238 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 608 M 606 M -
PER 2022 15,0x
Rendement 2022 2,16%
Capitalisation 3 547 M 3 536 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,90x
VE / CA 2023 1,77x
Nbr Employés 6 131
Flottant 20,2%
Graphique SOMFY SA
Durée : Période :
Somfy SA : Graphique analyse technique Somfy SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SOMFY SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Dernier Cours de Clôture 103,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 145,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Pierre Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Tobias Schaper Group Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Guillaume Despature Chairman
Bruno Stragliati Director-Operations & Logistics
Michel Rollier Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SOMFY SA-41.54%3 536
ASSA ABLOY AB-21.69%22 377
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-34.14%20 810
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED23.95%15 860
MASCO CORPORATION-27.11%11 542
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-13.91%11 119