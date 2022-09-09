|
Somfy : annonce son entrée au SBF 120
Company Name
SOMFY SA
ISN
FR0013199916
Market
Euronext
Symbol
SO
Source
SOMFY SA
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
Somfy SA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 13:29:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 550 M
1 545 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
239 M
238 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
608 M
606 M
-
|PER 2022
|15,0x
|Rendement 2022
|2,16%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 547 M
3 536 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|1,90x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,77x
|Nbr Employés
|6 131
|Flottant
|20,2%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SOMFY SA
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|5
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|103,00 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|145,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|40,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|SOMFY SA
|-41.54%
|3 536