Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SONN   US83548R2040

SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SONN)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00:00 18/04/2023
0.3334 USD   -7.85%
14:26Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. : Chardan Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
18/04Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings, Inc. annonce des données cliniques actualisées pour Son-1010 lors de la réunion annuelle de l'American Association for Cancer Research en 2023
CI
13/02Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2022
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. : Chardan Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

19/04/2023 | 14:26
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
14:26Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. : Chardan Res..
ZM
18/04Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings, Inc. annonce des données cliniques actualisées pour So..
CI
13/02Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre c..
CI
08/02Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings prévoit de lever 15 millions de dollars dans le cadre d..
MT
01/02Sonnet BioTherapeutics annonce l'achèvement avec succès de deux études de toxicologie h..
CI
19/01Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Annonce des données pharmacocinétiques et pharmac..
CI
10/01Chassez le naturel, il revient au FOMO
ZB
10/01En Direct des Marchés : Engie, Air France-KLM, CGG, Microsoft, App..
ZB
10/01Roche et Sonnet BioTherapeutics s'associent pour évaluer un combo contre le cancer ovar..
MT
09/01Sonnet BioTherapeutics signe un accord de collaboration avec Roche
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 0,30 M - 0,27 M
Résultat net 2023 -34,9 M - -31,8 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 -0,17x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 6,75 M 6,75 M 6,15 M
Capi. / CA 2023 22,5x
Capi. / CA 2024 22,5x
Nbr Employés 12
Flottant 35,7%
Graphique SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,33 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,35 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4 204%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Pankaj Mohan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Harry Cross Chief Financial & Business Officer
John K. Cini Chief Scientific Officer
Susan Dexter Chief Technical Officer
Richard T. Kenney Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.-71.01%7
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.85%420 815
NOVO NORDISK A/S23.16%382 202
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY1.78%333 621
MERCK & CO., INC.3.50%291 403
ABBVIE INC.-1.25%281 539
Zonebourse : Créé par des Investisseurs pour des Investisseurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer