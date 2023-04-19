|
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. : Chardan Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2023
0,30 M
|Résultat net 2023
-34,9 M
|Dette nette 2023
|PER 2023
|-0,17x
|Rendement 2023
|Capitalisation
6,75 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|22,5x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|22,5x
|Nbr Employés
|12
|Flottant
|35,7%
|Graphique SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|0,33 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|14,35 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|4 204%
