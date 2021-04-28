Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Sony Group Corporation
  6. Fonds
  7. Fonds Positionnés
    SONY

SONY GROUP CORPORATION

(SONY)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SONY GROUP CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Sony Group Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Sony Group Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 14 308,42 JPY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 11 810,00 JPY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SONY GROUP CORPORATION5.51%130 729
SONY GROUP CORPORATION14.83%130 729
PANASONIC CORPORATION10.58%27 645
LG ELECTRONICS INC.21.48%25 625
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION28.11%19 474
SHARP CORPORATION18.22%10 310
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ