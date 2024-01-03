Southwestern Energy Company est une entreprise énergétique indépendante. Elle exerce ses activités dans deux secteurs : l'exploration et la production (E&P) et la commercialisation. Elle se consacre à l'exploration et à la production de gaz naturel ainsi que de liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) et de pétrole associés dans ses positions principales dans les bassins de gaz naturel des Appalaches et de Haynesville aux États-Unis. Elle se concentre sur le développement de réservoirs de gaz naturel non conventionnels situés en Pennsylvanie, en Virginie occidentale, dans l'Ohio et en Louisiane. Ses activités en Pennsylvanie, en Virginie-Occidentale et dans l'Ohio (Appalaches) sont principalement axées sur les réservoirs de gaz naturel et de liquides non conventionnels de Marcellus Shale, d'Utica et du Dévonien supérieur. Ses activités en Louisiane (Haynesville) se concentrent sur les réservoirs de gaz naturel de Haynesville et de Bossier. Elle exploite une flotte d'appareils de forage et a loué deux rampes de pompage sous pression d'une capacité totale de 69 000 chevaux-vapeur, ainsi que des équipements de pompage supplémentaires.