Southwestern Energy Company

Actions

SWN

US8454671095

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:15:48 03/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
6,505 USD -0,84 % Graphique intraday de Southwestern Energy Company -1,29 % -0,38 %
Dernières actualités sur Southwestern Energy Company

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : Mizuho Securities opte pour une recommandation de vente ZM
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : RBC Capital Markets conserve son opinion neutre ZM
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : Citigroup relève son opinion ZM
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : JPMorgan Chase n'est plus négatif sur le dossier ZM
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : Goldman Sachs déconseille le dossier ZM
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : Wells Fargo Securities moins négatif, passe à neutre ZM
CapturePoint LLC obtient de Southwestern Energy Company l'affectation de CO2 au centre CENLA CI
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : Wolfe Research est maintenant positif sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : Southwestern Energy Company, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2023 CI
Les perspectives d'Apple pèsent sur les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions en prémarché vendredi MT
Southwestern Energy : Baisse des bénéfices ajustés et du chiffre d'affaires au 3ème trimestre MT
Southwestern Energy Company publie ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Southwestern Energy Company fournit des prévisions de production pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année 2023 CI
Southwestern Energy Company annonce ses résultats de production pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
Southwestern Energy dépasse ses estimations de bénéfices pour le troisième trimestre grâce à la hausse de la demande de pétrole RE
Les fusions et acquisitions dans le secteur de l'énergie aux États-Unis ralentissent au troisième trimestre, mais les méga-opérations d'octobre devraient relancer l'activité - Enverus RE
En Direct des Marchés : Kering, Stellantis, Vinci, Casino, Adidas, ASML, Solvay, Continental...
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie en hausse mardi en fin d'après-midi MT
Chesapeake Energy entame des discussions avec Southwestern Energy en vue d'une éventuelle acquisition MT
Le producteur de gaz naturel Chesapeake envisage d'acheter Southwestern Energy -sources RE
Chesapeake explorerait la possibilité d'acheter Southwestern CI
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : Mizuho Securities n'est pas inspiré par le dossier ZM
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : Truist Securities favorable sur le dossier ZM
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : Wells Fargo Securities toujours vendeur ZM
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY : Goldman Sachs déconseille le dossier ZM

Profil Société

Southwestern Energy Company est une entreprise énergétique indépendante. Elle exerce ses activités dans deux secteurs : l'exploration et la production (E&P) et la commercialisation. Elle se consacre à l'exploration et à la production de gaz naturel ainsi que de liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) et de pétrole associés dans ses positions principales dans les bassins de gaz naturel des Appalaches et de Haynesville aux États-Unis. Elle se concentre sur le développement de réservoirs de gaz naturel non conventionnels situés en Pennsylvanie, en Virginie occidentale, dans l'Ohio et en Louisiane. Ses activités en Pennsylvanie, en Virginie-Occidentale et dans l'Ohio (Appalaches) sont principalement axées sur les réservoirs de gaz naturel et de liquides non conventionnels de Marcellus Shale, d'Utica et du Dévonien supérieur. Ses activités en Louisiane (Haynesville) se concentrent sur les réservoirs de gaz naturel de Haynesville et de Bossier. Elle exploite une flotte d'appareils de forage et a loué deux rampes de pompage sous pression d'une capacité totale de 69 000 chevaux-vapeur, ainsi que des équipements de pompage supplémentaires.
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
22/02/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Southwestern Energy Company

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
24
Dernier Cours de Cloture
6,56 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
8,402 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+28,08 %
Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY Action Southwestern Energy Company
-0,92 % 7 224 M $
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+1,40 % 140 Mrd $
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
0,00 % 84 049 M $
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+0,86 % 71 293 M $
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+0,58 % 70 911 M $
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY Action Pioneer Natural Resources Company
+2,10 % 53 726 M $
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
-0,13 % 52 699 M $
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+0,12 % 44 281 M $
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
+0,29 % 40 436 M $
DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION Action Devon Energy Corporation
+1,26 % 29 370 M $
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
