    SPIE   FR0012757854

SPIE SA

(SPIE)
SPIE : Annexes Financières Consolidées Groupe SPIE - FY 2021

11/03/2022 | 07:16
Annexes Financières Consolidées Groupe SPIE - FY 2021
11 Mar 2022 07:00 CET

Company Name

SPIE

ISN

FR0012757854

Market

Euronext

Symbol

SPIE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1056059_Annexes_Financires_Consolides_Groupe_SPIE__FY_2021_FR.pdf

Source

SPIE

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

SPIE SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 06:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 7 022 M 7 727 M -
Résultat net 2021 176 M 194 M -
Dette nette 2021 1 295 M 1 425 M -
PER 2021 17,2x
Rendement 2021 3,13%
Capitalisation 3 147 M 3 463 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,63x
VE / CA 2022 0,57x
Nbr Employés 45 851
Flottant 86,2%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,35 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Gauthier Louette Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michel Delville Director-Finance & Administrative
Peter James Mason Senior Independent Director
Regine Stachelhaus Independent Director
Bertrand Finet Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SPIE SA-14.83%3 463
VINCI-2.35%56 836
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.60%35 522
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-8.79%31 125
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED4.32%22 308
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED2.12%20 632