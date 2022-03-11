|
SPIE : Annexes Financières Consolidées Groupe SPIE - FY 2021
Annexes Financières Consolidées Groupe SPIE - FY 2021
Company Name
SPIE
ISN
FR0012757854
Market
Euronext
Symbol
SPIE
Source
SPIE
Provider
Les Echos
Disclaimer
SPIE SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 06:15:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur SPIE SA
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
7 022 M
7 727 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
176 M
194 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
1 295 M
1 425 M
-
|PER 2021
|17,2x
|Rendement 2021
|3,13%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 147 M
3 463 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|0,63x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,57x
|Nbr Employés
|45 851
|Flottant
|86,2%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SPIE SA
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
19,35 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
26,40 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
36,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|SPIE SA
|-14.83%
|3 463