SPIE SA

(SPIE)
Fonds positionnés sur SPIE SA
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Amplegest Midcaps ACNON-8.00%39.00%3.66M EUR
E.I. Sturdza Strat Eurp Smlr Coms A EURNON4.00%42.00%2.93M EUR
Fourpoints Euro Global Leaders INON-13.00%18.00%1.39M EUR
Moneta Multi Caps CNON-10.00%27.00%46.85M EUR
Patrival Moneta EuropeNON-12.00%0.00%NC46.85M EUR
TM CRUX European Special Sit I Acc GBPNON-10.00%27.00%41.02M GBP


ETFs positionnés sur SPIE SA
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR1.53%1.80%FranceActions
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...1.35%0.35%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...0.00%0.20%EuropeActions - Produits industriels
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - -...1.45%0.04%EuropeActions
Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - D...1.42%0.04%EuropeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR-0.18%0.03%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Objectif de cours Moyen 18,06 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 7,14%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SPIE SA-22.91%2 609
VINCI SA-16.87%54 502
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.25%31 265
FERROVIAL-14.09%20 144
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.75%18 638
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-25.41%18 547
