Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Spineway    ALSPW   FR0011398874

SPINEWAY

(ALSPW)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Growth Paris - 22/02 17:35:08
0.002 EUR   +5.26%
18:00SPINEWAY : Un nouveau partenariat oriente innovation 3d
GL
12/02Attrape-moi si tu peux
12/02EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : L'Oréal, Eutelsat, FDJ, Rubis, Boliden, Disney, Roche, PayPal, Tilray...
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

SPINEWAY : UN NOUVEAU PARTENARIAT ORIENTE INNOVATION 3D

22/02/2021 | 18:00
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release                                                                       Ecully, 22nd of February 2021 – 6:00 p.m.


Signature of a partnership with Tsunami Medical

Spineway announces the signature of a partnership with the Italian company Tsunami Medical, pioneer in innovative 3D-printed solutions, for the sale of Twin Peaks interbody cages produced with 3D printers.

Always with the goal in mind of designing state-of-the-art technological solutions to meet the needs of surgeons for the treatment of spinal disorders, Spineway and Tsunami Medical entered into an exclusive agreement that will allow Spineway to market a line of innovative implants made of laser-sintered titanium using 3D printers from 2021. Selective Laser Melting (SLM), a technique developed by Tsunami Medical in 2010, makes it possible to melt titanium into a three-dimensional part with cavity grids. Once implanted between vertebrae, the bone cells can colonize the implant’s cavities, thus favoring bone growth, which is the goal of this surgery.

Stéphane Le Roux, Chairman and CEO of Spineway, said, “We are thrilled with this partnership with Tsunami Medical that will allow us to combine the innovation of Spineway solutions with the advanced technology developed by our partner to market products with high technological value. The market for interbody cages has evolved in the last few years. On the more mature markets, 3D titanium implants are increasingly in demand, in particular for their properties promoting bone regrowth. In addition, we are working on several projects with Tsunami Medical and plan to launch several surgical devices in the short and medium term in order to meet the needs of surgeons in terms of the performance and efficiency of the surgical procedure.”

These implants bear the EC label, which means they can be widely distributed on the markets and attests to the quality of the technology developed by Tsunami Medical.

Stefano Caselli, CEO of Tsunami Medical, said, “I am very pleased with this partnership which should bring value to both partners. Spineway will benefit from the technologies developed by Tsunami Medical teams in terms of 3D laser fusion. Particularly innovative, the new devices marketed by Spineway stand out from existing solutions because their cavity grids participates in the bone growth and fusion sought by surgeons. Moreover, it provides for easy viewing during medical imaging.”

This business partnership with Tsunami Medical reflects Spineway’s desire to increase its sales throughout the world thanks to the high added value of its technologies.

Upcoming: 15 April 2021 - Publication of Q1 2021 revenue
8 March 2021 – General Meeting

The annual accounts and preparatory documents for the General Meeting
are available on the company’s website in the Investors section

SPINEWAY IS ELIGIBLE FOR THE PEA-PME (EQUITY SAVINGS PLANS FOR SMES)
Find out all about Spineway at www.spineway.com

This press release has been prepared in both English and French. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.
Spineway has an international network of over 50 independent distributors and 90% of its revenue comes from exports.
Spineway, which is eligible for investment through FCPIs (French unit trusts specializing in innovation), has received the OSEO Excellence award since 2011 and has won the Deloitte Fast 50 award (2011). Rhône Alpes INPI Patent Innovation award (2013) – INPI Talent award (2015).
ISIN: FR0011398874 - ALSPW

Contacts:

SPINEWAY

Shareholder-services line
Available Tuesday through Thursday
(10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
+33 (0)811 045 555		Eligible PEA / PME

ALSPW


Euronext Growth		AELIUM

Finance & Communication

Investor relations
Solène Kennis
spineway@aelium.fr

Pièce jointe


share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur SPINEWAY
18:00SPINEWAY : Un nouveau partenariat oriente innovation 3d
GL
12/02Attrape-moi si tu peux
12/02EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : L'Oréal, Eutelsat, FDJ, Rubis, Boliden, Disney, Roche, P..
11/02SPINEWAY : poursuit son développement en Asie
CF
11/02SPINEWAY : - Développement en Asie
GL
04/02OCABSA, les autres dangers
02/02SPINEWAY : 2013 February – Offering Circular (French version)
PU
02/02SPINEWAY : 2014 June – Updated Offering Circular (French version)
PU
02/02SPINEWAY : 2014 Juin Document d'information mis à jour.
PU
02/02SPINEWAY : 2013 février Document d'information
PU
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SPINEWAY
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 7,00 M 8,50 M -
Résultat net 2021 -3,50 M -4,25 M -
Dette nette 2021 6,80 M 8,26 M -
PER 2021 -
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 43,0 M 52,2 M -
VE / CA 2021 7,11x
VE / CA 2022 6,63x
Nbr Employés 25
Flottant 26,2%
Graphique SPINEWAY
Durée : Période :
Spineway : Graphique analyse technique Spineway | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SPINEWAY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,01 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 426%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 426%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 426%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Stéphane Le Roux Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Myriam Denis-Galland Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Brigneaud Independent Director
Bérangère Boggio Independent Director
Weiguang Guo Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SPINEWAY58.33%52
ABBOTT LABORATORIES12.38%217 969
MEDTRONIC PLC-3.25%152 544
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.92%72 039
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.12.14%47 251
HOYA CORPORATION-8.48%46 545
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ