SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPR)
ETFs positionnés sur SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF - ...6.64%3.54%Etats UnisActions - Aérospatiale
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...3.20%0.30%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...4.35%0.09%Etats UnisActions
HSBC MSCI USA - USD1.16%0.03%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD2.14%0.03%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund - USD1.75%0.01%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD3.51%0.01%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...0.56%0.00%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,65 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 27,43 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,49%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -56,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC.-62.36%2 898
SAFRAN-17.33%57 387
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-0.62%30 167
HEICO CORPORATION9.76%16 001
AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD.76.85%14 672
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-25.12%11 946
