Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.    SRC

SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.

(SRC)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 31/12 19:35:05
39.825 USD   -1.33%
30/12SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
29/09SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
29/06SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...-0.91%0.55%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF -...-0.20%0.51%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD0.53%0.28%Etats UnisActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...1.04%0.25%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...0.54%0.25%-MondeActions - Immobilier
SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF -...0.24%0.23%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD-0.49%0.21%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD-0.63%0.16%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - GBP ...1.32%0.14%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree US Equity Income - USD0.36%0.12%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.59%0.04%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...0.32%0.03%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...0.11%0.02%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD0.23%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 40,36 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 40,36 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,01%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC.-17.93%4 390
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)19.99%62 407
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.15.54%38 761
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.8.36%23 627
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-16.77%21 509
SEGRO PLC6.33%15 451
