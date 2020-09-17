Connexion
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.

(SPOT)
Fonds positionnés sur SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
MS INVF US Advantage ANON38.00%147.00%709.07M USD
MS INVF US Growth ANON65.00%206.00%217.84M USD
SEB LI Morgan Stanley US Advantage USDNON-38.00%10.00%NC709.07M USD


ETFs positionnés sur SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD0.50%0.48%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR-0.50%0.43%-EuropeActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...1.75%0.16%Etats UnisActions
Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF - Dist...0.04%0.13%-Etats UnisActions
Vanguard FTSE North America - USD-0.35%0.06%Amérique du NordActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD0.35%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Décryptage
Qu'importe le flocon pourvu qu'on ait l'ivresse
Graphique SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.
Spotify Technology S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Spotify Technology S.A.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 31
Objectif de cours Moyen 221,79 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 197,78 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 54,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -39,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.56.68%43 895
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED40.31%646 810
NETFLIX, INC.45.32%207 365
PROSUS N.V.20.64%154 500
NASPERS LIMITED26.97%76 705
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.24.61%64 952
