ETFs positionnés sur SPX FLOW, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -... -2.63% 0.51% Etats Unis Actions SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD -2.52% 0.27% Etats Unis Actions Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD -1.61% 0.10% Etats Unis Actions





Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 7 Objectif de cours Moyen 65,29 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,78 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 25,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,78% Ecart / Objectif Bas -35,2% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SPX FLOW, INC. 11.77% 2 888 ATLAS COPCO AB 18.50% 68 227 FANUC CORPORATION 5.34% 47 706 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION 15.51% 40 649 SANDVIK AB 19.18% 34 895 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. 10.46% 31 075