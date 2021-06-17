Connexion
Srp Groupe : Showroomprivé repays the entirety of its PGE loan

17/06/2021
PRESS RELEASE
17 June 2021

Showroomprivé repays the entirety of its PGE loan

La Plaine Saint Denis, 17 June 2021 - Showroomprivé (SRP Groupe), a leading European online retailer for the Digital Woman, today announces the full repayment of its €35 million state-guaranteed loan (PGE).

2020 results driven by the success of the Performance Plan and the path of return to profitable growth confirmed in the first quarter of 2021 (see press release dated 28 April 2021) have considerably strengthened the Group's financial structure.

Thus, confident in its outlook, the Group decided to repay the €35 million state-guaranteed loan dated June 15, 2021 obtained from CAIDF (Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et Île-de-France). This operation, which has no impact on net cash, will de facto enable the Group to optimise the cost of its financing.

UPCOMING INFORMATION

Combined shareholders' meeting on June 28, 2021

ABOUT showroomprive.com

Showroomprivé.com is a European player in event-driven online sales that is innovative and specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé proposes a daily selection of more than 3,000 partner brands over its mobile applications or its Internet site in France and in six other countries. Since its creation in 2006, the company has undergone quick growth.

Listed on the Euronext Paris market (code: SRP), Showroomprivé achieved a gross internet business volume[1] with all taxes included of more than 962 million euros in 2020, and net revenue of 698 million euros. The Group employs more than 950 people.

For more information: https://www.showroomprivegroup.com

Contacts

Showroomprivé ACTUS finance & communication
Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor relations Grégoire Saint-Marc, Investor relations
investor.relations@showroomprive.net showroomprive@actus.fr
  +33 1 53 67 36 94
   
Priscilla Le Minter, Communication Manon Clairet, Press Relations
priscilla.leminter@showroomprive.net mclairet@actus.fr
+33 1 76 21 50 16
 		 +33 1 53 67 36 73

[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other revenues.


Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : lZxwaZVnYpiWmGxvY5yZa2GUZ2+XkmfGlmjKx5ZoY8zKmJ+UnZhomMjGZm9qnGlo
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/69742-2021_06_15-remboursement-pge-en-v2.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com


© 2021 ActusNews
