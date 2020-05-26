Connexion
SSY Group Limited    2005   KYG8406X1034

SSY GROUP LIMITED

(2005)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur SSY GROUP LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...1.56%0.10%MondeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...0.98%0.08%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD0.78%0.05%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD1.75%0.05%ChineActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.59%0.01%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.59%0.01%-NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SSY GROUP LIMITED
SSY Group Limited : Graphique analyse technique SSY Group Limited | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 7,11 HKD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,40 HKD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 88,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 61,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 13,6%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SSY GROUP LIMITED-30.27%1 760
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.89%395 160
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.37%298 062
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.03%213 873
PFIZER, INC.-2.09%213 162
NOVARTIS AG-15.90%188 393
