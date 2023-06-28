Stagwell Inc. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre

Stagwell Inc. (Stagwell), anciennement MDC Stagwell Holdings Inc, est une société de services marketing. La société fournit des performances créatives pour diverses marques, en reliant la créativité à la technologie. Stagwell se compose d'agences créatives telles que 72 and Sunny, Anomaly, Doner et Forsman & Bodenfors ; d'entreprises de transformation numérique, dont Code and Theory, YML et Instrument ; d'agences médias, dont Assembly, ForwardPMX et Gale, et d'entreprises d'études de marché, dont Harris Poll et NRG. Les agences de la société comprennent également Allison+Partners, SKDK, Hunter, Multiview, Redscout, Rhythm, Wolfgang, Yamamato, KWY Global, Kenna, Locaria, 6 Degrees, Activista, Trade X Partners, Underground Studious, Unreasonable Studious, WYEComm et Observatory.

Secteur Publicité et marketing