Valeur STGW

STAGWELL INC.

Actions STGW US85256A1097

Temps Différé Nasdaq - 21:59:59 27/06/2023
7.525 USD +2.10% -0.33% +21.18%
14:00 Stagwell Inc. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM
20/06 Magnite s'assure de nouveaux partenaires publicitaires pour la technologie ClearLine MT

Dernières actualités sur Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell Inc. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre
Magnite s'assure de nouveaux partenaires publicitaires pour la technologie ClearLine
Stagwell Inc. nomme Laurel Burton comme prochaine présidente
Stagwell Inc. : Needham & Co. optimiste sur le dossier
Stagwell annonce sa quatrième liste de talents et de marques partenaires ainsi qu'une expérience de réalité augmentée sur mesure propulsée par Stagwell Marketing Cloud
PRophet de Stagwell collabore avec PeakMetrics pour contrer la désinformation à l'aide de l'IA
Stagwell Marketing Cloud annonce un partenariat avec PeakMetrics
Transcript : Stagwell Inc. Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morganâ€™s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023, May-22-2023 01:50 PM
Stagwell Inc. : B. Riley à l'achat
Transcript : Stagwell Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
Stagwell Inc. (NasdaqGS:STGW) annonce un programme de rachat d'actions portant sur 23 300 000 actions, pour un montant de 150 millions de dollars.
Stagwell Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2023
Stagwell Inc. autorise un plan de rachat.
Stagwell Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Stagwell Marketing Cloud annonce une alliance stratégique avec Lexisnexis® ? afin d'optimiser ses données journalistiques pour les clients d'entreprise, et lance l'option de marque blanche " Powered by Prophet " pour les agences.
Vente d'initié : Stagwell
Vente d'initié : Stagwell
Stagwell Inc. : Needham & Co. réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Stagwell Inc. : Rosenblatt Securities favorable sur le dossier
Vente d'initié : Stagwell
Achat d'initié : Stagwell
Vente d'initié : Stagwell
Stagwell propose un placement secondaire d'actions ordinaires à 6,75 dollars par action
Les actions de Stagwell s'effondrent après que les actionnaires ont proposé une offre secondaire
Les actionnaires de Stagwell proposent une offre secondaire d'actions ordinaires
Cotations 5 jours

Date Cours Variation Volume
27/06/2023 7.530 $ +2.17% 441 334
26/06/2023 7.370 $ +2.22% 493 979
23/06/2023 7.210 $ -1.90% 4 773 712
22/06/2023 7.350 $ -2.39% 745 120
21/06/2023 7.530 $ -0.26% 474 176

Cours en différé Nasdaq - 21:59:59 27/06/2023

Graphique Stagwell Inc.

Graphique Stagwell Inc.
Profil Société

Stagwell Inc. (Stagwell), anciennement MDC Stagwell Holdings Inc, est une société de services marketing. La société fournit des performances créatives pour diverses marques, en reliant la créativité à la technologie. Stagwell se compose d'agences créatives telles que 72 and Sunny, Anomaly, Doner et Forsman & Bodenfors ; d'entreprises de transformation numérique, dont Code and Theory, YML et Instrument ; d'agences médias, dont Assembly, ForwardPMX et Gale, et d'entreprises d'études de marché, dont Harris Poll et NRG. Les agences de la société comprennent également Allison+Partners, SKDK, Hunter, Multiview, Redscout, Rhythm, Wolfgang, Yamamato, KWY Global, Kenna, Locaria, 6 Degrees, Activista, Trade X Partners, Underground Studious, Unreasonable Studious, WYEComm et Observatory.
Secteur
Publicité et marketing
Agenda
03/08/2023 - Q2 2023 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Accédez aux données financières

Notations pour Stagwell Inc.

Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
6
Dernier Cours de Cloture
7.530USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
11.00USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+46.08%
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Publicité et marketing

Varia. 1 janv. Capi. (M$)
STAGWELL INC.
Analyse graphique Stagwell Inc.
+21.18% 862 M $
NEXT 15 GROUP PLC
Analyse graphique Next 15 Group plc
-30.61% 862 M $
THRYV HOLDINGS, INC.
Analyse graphique Thryv Holdings, Inc.
+29.47% 857 M $
GUANGDONG GUANGZHOU DAILY MEDIA CO., LTD.
Analyse graphique Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd.
-8.06% 807 M $
S4 CAPITAL PLC
Analyse graphique S4 Capital plc
-40.22% 802 M $
ADVANTAGE SOLUTIONS INC.
Analyse graphique Advantage Solutions Inc.
+12.98% 762 M $
SHENZHEN MASON TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD
Analyse graphique Shenzhen Mason Technologies Co.,Ltd
+65.87% 990 M $
ZHEJIANG HUAMEI HOLDING CO., LTD.
Analyse graphique Zhejiang Huamei Holding CO., LTD.
-4.07% 730 M $
SUNWAVE COMMUNICATIONS CO.LTD
Analyse graphique Sunwave Communications Co.Ltd
+40.62% 716 M $
BRIGHTCOM GROUP LIMITED
Analyse graphique Brightcom Group Limited
-2.79% 704 M $
Publicité et marketing
