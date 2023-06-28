Actions STGW US85256A1097
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membreConnexionInscription
|Temps Différé Nasdaq - 21:59:59 27/06/2023
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|7.525 USD
|+2.10%
|-0.33%
|+21.18%
|14:00
|Stagwell Inc. : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre
|ZM
|20/06
|Magnite s'assure de nouveaux partenaires publicitaires pour la technologie ClearLine
|MT
Dernières actualités sur Stagwell Inc.
Cotations 5 jours
|Date
|Cours
|Variation
|Volume
|27/06/2023
|7.530 $
|+2.17%
|441 334
|26/06/2023
|7.370 $
|+2.22%
|493 979
|23/06/2023
|7.210 $
|-1.90%
|4 773 712
|22/06/2023
|7.350 $
|-2.39%
|745 120
|21/06/2023
|7.530 $
|-0.26%
|474 176
Cours en différé Nasdaq - 21:59:59 27/06/2023Plus de cotations
Graphique Stagwell Inc.
Profil Société
Plus d'informations sur la société
Stagwell Inc. (Stagwell), anciennement MDC Stagwell Holdings Inc, est une société de services marketing. La société fournit des performances créatives pour diverses marques, en reliant la créativité à la technologie. Stagwell se compose d'agences créatives telles que 72 and Sunny, Anomaly, Doner et Forsman & Bodenfors ; d'entreprises de transformation numérique, dont Code and Theory, YML et Instrument ; d'agences médias, dont Assembly, ForwardPMX et Gale, et d'entreprises d'études de marché, dont Harris Poll et NRG. Les agences de la société comprennent également Allison+Partners, SKDK, Hunter, Multiview, Redscout, Rhythm, Wolfgang, Yamamato, KWY Global, Kenna, Locaria, 6 Degrees, Activista, Trade X Partners, Underground Studious, Unreasonable Studious, WYEComm et Observatory.Lire la suite
SecteurPublicité et marketing
Agenda
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Notations pour Stagwell Inc.
Plus de notations
Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus des Analystes
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
6
Dernier Cours de Cloture
7.530USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
11.00USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+46.08%
Révisions de BNA
Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise
Secteur Publicité et marketing
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi. (M$)
|+21.18%
|862 M $
|-30.61%
|862 M $
|+29.47%
|857 M $
|-8.06%
|807 M $
|-40.22%
|802 M $
|+12.98%
|762 M $
|+65.87%
|990 M $
|-4.07%
|730 M $
|+40.62%
|716 M $
|-2.79%
|704 M $