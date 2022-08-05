|
Standex International Corporation : Barrington Research reste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|Recommandations des analystes sur STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2022
733 M
716 M
|Résultat net 2022
65,5 M
64,0 M
|Dette nette 2022
|PER 2022
|18,1x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 178 M
1 178 M
1 152 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,61x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1,51x
|Nbr Employés
|3 900
|Flottant
|42,0%
|Graphique STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|97,61 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|139,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|42,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs