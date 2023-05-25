|
Standex International Corporation : Opinion positive de Barrington Research
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Recommandations des analystes sur STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2023
738 M
685 M
|Résultat net 2023
139 M
130 M
|Dette nette 2023
|PER 2023
|11,8x
|Rendement 2023
|0,80%
|Capitalisation
1 643 M
1 643 M
1 526 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|2,23x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|2,15x
|Nbr Employés
|3 800
|Flottant
|41,7%
|Graphique STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|138,00 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|143,33 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|3,86%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs