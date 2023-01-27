Recherche avancée
    SXI   US8542311076

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

(SXI)
27/01/2023
110.57 USD   +1.89%
16:00Standex International Corporation : Opinion positive de Benchmark Company
ZM
04/01Vente d'initiés : Standex International Corp
MT
2022Vente d'initiés : Standex International
MT
Standex International Corporation : Opinion positive de Benchmark Company

27/01/2023 | 16:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 757 M - 697 M
Résultat net 2023 77,1 M - 71,0 M
Tréso. nette 2023 74,8 M - 68,9 M
PER 2023 17,0x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 1 301 M 1 301 M 1 199 M
VE / CA 2023 1,62x
VE / CA 2024 1,39x
Nbr Employés 3 800
Flottant 41,7%
Tendances analyse technique STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 108,52 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 135,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David Alan Dunbar Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ademir Sarcevic Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Flavio Maschera Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Charles H. Cannon Independent Director
Thomas E. Chorman Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION7.54%1 301
NORDSON CORPORATION-1.14%13 447
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.8.18%11 400
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.10.86%10 303
VALMET OYJ13.91%5 728
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA10.57%5 456