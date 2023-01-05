Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:19 05/01/2023
103.47 USD   -0.95%
04/01Starbucks Corporation : Cowen optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
03/01Starbucks devrait profiter de la réouverture de la Chine, selon BofA
MT
2022L'association californienne des restaurateurs intente une action en justice pour bloquer la loi sur les travailleurs de la restauration rapide
MT
Reco analystes

Starbucks Corporation : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

05/01/2023 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2023 35 951 M - 33 895 M
Résultat net 2023 3 893 M - 3 671 M
Dette nette 2023 12 325 M - 11 620 M
PER 2023 30,8x
Rendement 2023 2,03%
Capitalisation 120 Mrd 120 Mrd 113 Mrd
VE / CA 2023 3,68x
VE / CA 2024 3,37x
Nbr Employés 402 000
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Starbucks Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Starbucks Corporation | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Dernier Cours de Clôture 104,46 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 102,24 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -2,13%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laxman Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer-Elect
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION5.30%119 899
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.02%40 879
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.3.40%17 505
SODEXO1.50%14 062
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.57%4 855
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-2.30%3 975