|
Starbucks Corporation : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
35 951 M
-
33 895 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
3 893 M
-
3 671 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
12 325 M
-
11 620 M
|PER 2023
|30,8x
|Rendement 2023
|2,03%
|
|Capitalisation
|
120 Mrd
120 Mrd
113 Mrd
|VE / CA 2023
|3,68x
|VE / CA 2024
|3,37x
|Nbr Employés
|402 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
|
|Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|34
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|104,46 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|102,24 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-2,13%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs