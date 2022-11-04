|
Starbucks Corporation : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Recommandations des analystes sur STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2022
32 150 M
32 941 M
|Résultat net 2022
3 199 M
3 277 M
|Dette nette 2022
11 571 M
11 856 M
|PER 2022
|30,7x
|Rendement 2022
|2,33%
|Capitalisation
97 204 M
97 204 M
99 595 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,38x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,03x
|Nbr Employés
|383 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|35
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|84,68 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|97,93 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|15,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs