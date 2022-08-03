|
Starbucks Corporation : Deutsche Bank Securities à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
32 211 M
-
31 589 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
3 262 M
-
3 199 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
11 242 M
-
11 025 M
|PER 2022
|29,9x
|Rendement 2022
|2,36%
|Capitalisation
|
96 007 M
96 007 M
94 154 M
|VE / CA 2022
|3,33x
|VE / CA 2023
|3,04x
|Nbr Employés
|383 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique STARBUCKS CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|32
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|83,71 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|92,79 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|10,8%
